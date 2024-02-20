Alex Pereira meets and trains with Steven Seagal

Pereira wins his next fight with a front-kick confirmed...

Or he snaps his opponent's neck.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
I scanned the first 10 pages and was surprised I couldn't find this video of Our Beloved Sensei teaching Pereira his deadly stuff.

I think I am going to remove my affiliation with Pereira because of this, but I have 60+ days to go.

Sickening any serious person would listen to Segal.

Phony promotion = phony.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Steven Segal couldn't beat a child to the dinner table.
running-im-coming.gif
 
A new legendary fighter is born
 
That same front kick Bullshido Sensei Seagal claimed he taught Anderson Silva.
 
