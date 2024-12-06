Media Alex Pereira: Jon Jones HAS To Go "THROUGH Tom Aspinall" FIRST

Alex is the Final Boss confirmed

pereira-chama.gif
 
Aspinall is a tough fight for Jones. I still think he wins, but with some troubles.
 
BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
If Jon beats Aspinall and Pereira beats Ankalaev, that's the biggest fight in UFC history for me.
No doubt

but Tom's got to win.

He would lose everything, if he dont win this fight.
 
If Jones beats Aspinall and Pereira beats Ankalaev, then fine. Make that fight. But right now it makes no sense, they both have legit challengers waiting in their division.
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
You should get through someone with a chin
sdpdude9 said: If Jones beats Aspinall and Pereira beats Ankalaev, then fine. Make that fight. But right now it makes no sense, they both have legit challengers waiting in their division.

Major difference, Alex and Tom show their balls. Pico is a constant beeyotch.

And Alex needs to forget about Jones. Jones' wrestling is too much for Alex to deal with.
 
So I'm reading that like Alex is just acknowledging that Dana has already said it's Tom or nothing...

Alex is great but on the level of A has to go through B to get to me, he ain't the shot caller in that situation between him and Jones. Plenty of others he could say that to, but Jones is light years ahead of him at LHW still.
 
Jones is the GOAT, but Pereira is currently the biggest star in the UFC.

Dana would be a fool to bend the knee any further to Jon.

Personally I think Dana needs to put a timeline on Jon. Potentially as early as the beginning of 2025. Make Jon defend or strip him.
 
OH boy!! Tough one for Jon here if he really wanted that Perreira fight.

Jon is really down just to one option now.
 
