Oh hey I thought you were banned, congrats on your black beltYou should get through someone with a chin
No doubtIf Jon beats Aspinall and Pereira beats Ankalaev, that's the biggest fight in UFC history for me.
sdpdude9 said: If Jones beats Aspinall and Pereira beats Ankalaev, then fine. Make that fight. But right now it makes no sense, they both have legit challengers waiting in their division.You should get through someone with a chin
Exactly. The other fighter Jones won't want to face is Sergei Pavlovich. He is also as quick as Tom.If Jon won't vacate, it has to be Tom. Jon knows this, he's gonna sit back and hope Tom loses
If Jon beats Aspinall and Pereira beats Ankalaev, that's the biggest fight in UFC history for me.