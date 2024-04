AmbassadorFright said: He doesn't need to worry about going 5 rounds, he's coming to KO Izzy not win a decision. That's not part of the gameplan Click to expand...

You better come with a contingency plan. Plenty of fighters have walked in with that gameplan and it didn't work. One who comes to mind is Josh Koscheck in the GSP rematch. He had KO power and swung for the fences, but GSP avoided his big shots and executed a complete jabfest that left Josh's eye messed up. I'm not comparing the striking of Alex and Josh, but TS has a valid point. Izzy is very comfortable at 5-round point fights. If it goes into the championship rounds, we have no idea how a huge guy like Alex will hold up after a massive weight cut.