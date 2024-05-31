BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,015
- Reaction score
- 36,133
Kayla choked out 42 year old Holly in less than 7 minutes. She might even get the next BW TS.Alex Pereira is way too overhyped in my opinion.
Great fighter but some folks act like he's invincible.
Also, curious to see how Kayla Harrison performs in the UFC. I don't know much about her, haven't seen any of her fights but hear about her all the time.
Yea, that's the only fight I've ever seen of Kayla but it didn't impress me THAT much because Holly is... well you know.Kayla choked out 42 year old Holly in less than 7 minutes.
He's like 230lbs here. Kayla is an absolute savage.
Kayla Tossing a Glover Texeira BJJ blackbelt like he was a ragdoll, impressive
She s a fucking savage. So much strength and physicality and top level technique of course.Alex Pereira is way too overhyped in my opinion.
Great fighter but some folks act like he's invincible.
Also, curious to see how Kayla Harrison performs in the UFC. I don't know much about her, haven't seen any of her fights but hear about her all the time.