Alex Pereira is way too overhyped in my opinion.

Great fighter but some folks act like he's invincible.

Also, curious to see how Kayla Harrison performs in the UFC. I don't know much about her, haven't seen any of her fights but hear about her all the time.
 
Kayla Tossing a Glover Texeira BJJ blackbelt like he was a ragdoll, impressive
 
HNIC215 said:
Alex Pereira is way too overhyped in my opinion.

Great fighter but some folks act like he's invincible.

Also, curious to see how Kayla Harrison performs in the UFC. I don't know much about her, haven't seen any of her fights but hear about her all the time.
Kayla choked out 42 year old Holly in less than 7 minutes. She might even get the next BW TS.

And Weili picked up Ngannou. But it’s a little different if it’s for real. But she’s a big girl. Rocky has way more experience in mma. But she’d be the underdog, most likely.
 
I'm so jealous!! :eek:
TempleoftheDog said:
Kayla choked out 42 year old Holly in less than 7 minutes.
Yea, that's the only fight I've ever seen of Kayla but it didn't impress me THAT much because Holly is... well you know.

Anyway, I do look forward to seeing if she really is the beast that everyone claims she is.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
He's like 230lbs here. Kayla is an absolute savage.
CobraCobretti said:
Kayla Tossing a Glover Texeira BJJ blackbelt like he was a ragdoll, impressive
Lads, he wasn't resisting at all and it was a hip toss, which is the easiest throw ever, especially when you're smaller.

With no resistance, she could literally hip toss any human on the planet like this with complete ease.

I learned this throw when I was 15 years old from an old 50 kilo Asian midget, and he was sending HWs flying with this throw like they were toys.
 
HNIC215 said:
Alex Pereira is way too overhyped in my opinion.

Great fighter but some folks act like he's invincible.

Also, curious to see how Kayla Harrison performs in the UFC. I don't know much about her, haven't seen any of her fights but hear about her all the time.
She s a fucking savage. So much strength and physicality and top level technique of course.
 
