CobraCobretti said: Kayla Tossing a Glover Texeira BJJ blackbelt like he was a ragdoll, impressive

Lads, he wasn't resisting at all and it was a hip toss, which is the easiest throw ever, especially when you're smaller.With no resistance, she could literally hip toss any human on the planet like this with complete ease.I learned this throw when I was 15 years old from an old 50 kilo Asian midget, and he was sending HWs flying with this throw like they were toys.