Alex Pereira fought 11 times since 2021 while Jones fought 11 times since 2013

TimeToTrain
Since the debut of Poatan four years ago in 2021, he’s had 11 fights. Compare that to Jones 11 fights ago, it was back in 2013 against Gus 1.
Just pointing out the obvious that some fighters are just privileged. Hopefully there will be a documentary on Jones “legacy” stacked with data and evidence that shows how legitimate his legacy was.
All the failed drug tests and controversies he’s had reminds me how unfair it was for Nick Diaz prime years being wasted because of marijuana use.
