Alex Pereira fought 11 times since 2021 while Jones fought 11 times since 2013

Since the debut of Poatan four years ago in 2021, he’s had 11 fights. Compare that to Jones 11 fights ago, it was back in 2013 against Gus 1.

Just pointing out the obvious that some fighters are just privileged. Hopefully there will be a documentary on Jones “legacy” stacked with data and evidence that shows how legitimate his legacy was.

All the failed drug tests and controversies he’s had reminds me how unfair it was for Nick Diaz prime years being wasted because of marijuana use.
 
The thread title was supposed to say 11 fights for Jones not 12. Typo just to clarify.
 
This is misleading. You are not counting the times when Jon Jones fought the law and his fiancee

jon-jones-jon-jones-cop-car.gif
 
It's almost as if Pereira was in the building his legacy and bankroll part of his career and Jones was in the already made his legacy and a massive bankroll part of his career...
 
