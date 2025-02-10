  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Alex Pereira Fires @ DDP: "He's Just TOO SMALL"

Dricus was only 15 lbs lighter than Alex on fight night. Dricus is more in-line with a typical light heavyweight. Alex fights at around 230 lbs. Dricus at 215 lbs. Dricus walks around weight is 225 - 231 lbs. Dricus is carrying a lot more muscle than Alex on a 3 inch smaller frame. That is while Dricus fighting at middleweight. Dricus is actually a light heavyweight more than he is a middleweight.

If Dricus truly adds more muscle for 205 lbs, he would look huge since he will be starting his weight cut at around 220 - 225 lbs.
 
DDP's coach allegedly snapped back with

"Look Chama, stop insulting 'Little DDP', it's not the damn size of the ship..."
<goldie>

 
joy2day said:
DDP should think better of this. Alex is absolutely the worst matchup for him.
Click to expand...

It is a win-win for Dricus. Dricus finished the person who finished Alex. If he goes up to 205 lbs and wins the light heavyweight belt, he can cement himself as the GOAT and two division champion. If he loses, at least he tried.
 
Israel Adesanya was like 190lbs when he fought Alex and knocked him the fuck out. I think DDP is just fine size wise.
 
he's right, ddp is seen as big at middleweight but he's the same height and frame as strickland who is tiny next to alex. He has more muscle but is just too short, there's no top 5 level LHW who is as short as ddp
 
Champion vs Champion fights are fun & exciting, but these type of fights are thrown out there as possibilities too often now a days. The only time a superfight between two current champions needs to happen is if they have completely cleaned out their divisions & have nobody else to fight.

Poatan, yes, has completely cleared out his division, & has warranted a superfight with another champion. Similar to Islam at 155.

DDP & Ilia are on their way to dominating their divisions, but haven't just yet, & still have work to be done in their respected divisions.
 
People are acting like DDP is calling out Lesnar or Ngannou. Alex is about 3 inches and 15lbs bigger than him. That isn't insurmountable, and weight isn't as big a deal in the bigger weight classes as it is in the smaller weight classes.
 
The XL said:
People are acting like DDP is calling out Lesnar or Ngannou. Alex is about 3 inches and 15lbs bigger than him. That isn't insurmountable, and weight isn't as big a deal in the bigger weight classes as it is in the smaller weight classes.
Click to expand...

Exactly. Dricus is a lot taller/bigger and will be heavier than Khaleel Rountree at light heavyweight. Poatan had no issues taking the fight with Khaleel who absolutely went to war with him, but now sudden a bigger/taller man is 'too small' for him?
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he's right, ddp is seen as big at middleweight but he's the same height and frame as strickland who is tiny next to alex. He has more muscle but is just too short, there's no top 5 level LHW who is as short as ddp
Click to expand...

Khaleel Rountree was smaller, shorter than Dricus. Alex had no issues taking the fight with him. It is nothing, but typical Poatan excuses. Dricus fought at 215 lbs with Strickland.

Dricus submitted Adesanya who knocked out Poatan cold. If Adesanya was not 'too small' for him then Dricus is definitely not too small for him.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Khaleel Rountree was smaller, shorter than Dricus. Alex had no issues taking the fight with him. It is nothing, but typical Poatan excuses. Dricus fought at 215 lbs with Strickland.
Click to expand...
khalil isn't smaller than ddp, he is built like a gorilla with his huge back and chest muscles. They are around the same height(6 foot) Khalil is unlikely to weigh less than ddp on fight night considering his build
 
MMAFanCal said:
It is a win-win for Dricus. Dricus finished the person who finished Alex. If he goes up to 205 lbs and wins the light heavyweight belt, he can cement himself as the GOAT and two division champion. If he loses, at least he tried.
Click to expand...

how does that solidify him as the GOAT? the GOAT of what? winning the LHW belt makes him the GOAT of MW? because beating 1 guy definitely doesn't make him the GOAT of LHW.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
how does that solidify him as the GOAT? the GOAT of what? winning the LHW belt makes him the GOAT of MW? because beating 1 guy definitely doesn't make him the GOAT of LHW.
Click to expand...
He's not MW GOAT but if he beats Khamzat...
He's undoubtedly becomes #2 all time.
His career resume so far is:
Rob, strickland x2, Izzy, and Khamzat, Till, Brunson.

That's an all time line and potential GOAT calls if he goes up gets the 205 title and defends.
 
Weird position when the small guy finished the guy who flatlined you.

Dricus is a horrible matchup for Alex imo. I think DDP has the fight IQ to use his grappling and look for a tap.
 
Not sure why everyone is so obsessed with Pereira. He may very well lose his next fight to Ankalaev. Then he will be given a rematch, loses again and retires. That's what will most likely happen. The guy will be 38 in July.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ChuFye
!!! Alex Pereira Contract Renegotiation !!!
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Doughie99
Doughie99
TerraRayzing
Media Alex responds to DDP
2
Replies
30
Views
905
Tweak896
Tweak896
A
Alex Pereira builds the perfect fighter
Replies
19
Views
887
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Y
Khamzat can finish Alex Pereira in 2 minutes
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
5K
Westbrick
Westbrick
Edward Henry Berg
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,198
Messages
56,882,827
Members
175,440
Latest member
rafaelvieira

Share this page

Back
Top