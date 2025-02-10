DDP should think better of this. Alex is absolutely the worst matchup for him.
People are acting like DDP is calling out Lesnar or Ngannou. Alex is about 3 inches and 15lbs bigger than him. That isn't insurmountable, and weight isn't as big a deal in the bigger weight classes as it is in the smaller weight classes.
he's right, ddp is seen as big at middleweight but he's the same height and frame as strickland who is tiny next to alex. He has more muscle but is just too short, there's no top 5 level LHW who is as short as ddp
khalil isn't smaller than ddp, he is built like a gorilla with his huge back and chest muscles. They are around the same height(6 foot) Khalil is unlikely to weigh less than ddp on fight night considering his buildKhaleel Rountree was smaller, shorter than Dricus. Alex had no issues taking the fight with him. It is nothing, but typical Poatan excuses. Dricus fought at 215 lbs with Strickland.
It is a win-win for Dricus. Dricus finished the person who finished Alex. If he goes up to 205 lbs and wins the light heavyweight belt, he can cement himself as the GOAT and two division champion. If he loses, at least he tried.
He's not MW GOAT but if he beats Khamzat...how does that solidify him as the GOAT? the GOAT of what? winning the LHW belt makes him the GOAT of MW? because beating 1 guy definitely doesn't make him the GOAT of LHW.