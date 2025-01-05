Rumored Alex Pereira Fighting in March - Ankalaev Turns DOWN The Fight - Rogan

Ankalaev doesn't want this fight despite what him and Ali say on Twitter

Every time the fight is offered there is an excuse/problem from their part due to the date, location, ramadan etc

If Ankalaev was as confident in this being an easy grapple fuck 1st round sub like you guys seem to think, this fight would've been made long ago.
 
Again I'm hearing accusations against Ankalaev without ANY sort of proof. From what he said last time there's no evidence that he would willingly turn down this fight. And if it's not Ankalaev, then who? Maybe let's just randomly give a title shot to someone from outside Top-10 instead of the top contender, just like it was done last time?
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.
Why should Alex, the champion, have to wait until the challenger is ready?
 
Ank already tried to call the shots before so wouldn't be surprised if his dumbass misses another shot.
 
Guess he just doesn’t want it bad enough
Not the mindset of a champion 😏😏
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Why should Alex, the champion, have to wait until the challenger is ready?
there's no one else to fight, aspinall-jones is in negotation, Jiri-Jamahal already got dominated by alex, Ulberg is fighting Jan in March, the only possible fight is Magomed so he should just wait 1 month to fight in April
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
there's no one else to fight, aspinall-jones is in negotation, Jiri-Jamahal already got dominated by alex, Ulberg is fighting Jan in March, the only possible fight is Magomed so he should just wait 1 month to fight in April
He would need more time for the fight camp
 
I said this the other day. Rogan's Thursday or Friday JRE episode is where this information is coming from.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
there's no one else to fight, aspinall-jones is in negotation, Jiri-Jamahal already got dominated by alex, Ulberg is fighting Jan in March, the only possible fight is Magomed so he should just wait 1 month to fight in April
April wouldn't be good enough either. Can't do a training camp through Ramadan.
 
M4R5 said:
April wouldn't be good enough either. Can't do a training camp through Ramadan.
It would be possible since he could just train in the night and during the weeks leading up to the fight he wouldn't be tired if the fight took place in April. Belal and Khamzat fought during Ramadan and just trained during the night
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.
Why is it on Alex to fight when Ank can fight?

You seem confused about who’s actually champion. Very odd as they’re on their 4th defence.
 
Khamzat also observes Ramadan, correct?

I could see the ufc scrapping Jan/Ulberg & giving the title to Ulberg. Wouldn't be surprised if they gave it Reyes either.
 
