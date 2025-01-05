Nah fuck that Alex isn’t here to settle on a date that works best for Ank, he’s the champ.Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.
Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.
there's no one else to fight, aspinall-jones is in negotation, Jiri-Jamahal already got dominated by alex, Ulberg is fighting Jan in March, the only possible fight is Magomed so he should just wait 1 month to fight in AprilWhy should Alex, the champion, have to wait until the challenger is ready?
He would need more time for the fight campthere's no one else to fight, aspinall-jones is in negotation, Jiri-Jamahal already got dominated by alex, Ulberg is fighting Jan in March, the only possible fight is Magomed so he should just wait 1 month to fight in April
April wouldn't be good enough either. Can't do a training camp through Ramadan.there's no one else to fight, aspinall-jones is in negotation, Jiri-Jamahal already got dominated by alex, Ulberg is fighting Jan in March, the only possible fight is Magomed so he should just wait 1 month to fight in April
April wouldn't be good enough either. Can't do a training camp through Ramadan.
It would be possible since he could just train in the night and during the weeks leading up to the fight he wouldn't be tired if the fight took place in April. Belal and Khamzat fought during Ramadan and just trained during the nightApril wouldn't be good enough either. Can't do a training camp through Ramadan.
Why is it on Alex to fight when Ank can fight?Assuming this source is true, then that's suspicious that Pereira fights in the 1 month that ramadan is observed, could have easily fought in April and got the Ankalaev fight over with.