Media Alex Pereira doing what he loves the most

His sparring videos are a lot of fun to watch. He usually strikes to the level of his training partner, in terms of how much power he uses. Also fun to watch his shot placements. Very calculated and technical. He's definitely one of the best strikers the UFC has seen.
 
