..to a grappling match
Alex gonna get torched but, You guys in?
Gotta agree would be genius. Prepares for Bones and gets to feel what Khsmzat grappling feels like for future fight. Its a win win win. No matter what.- alex gets to prepare for jones the best way possible, by grappling with khamzat the ufc's best wrestler
- and a loss doesn't mean anything since it's not a ufc mma fight
200 iq from poatan
Is this a joke?
I like Alex better but he doesn't last a minute in submission grappling, worst match for him in the UFC outside of maybe 200 lbs Khabib or Jones.
Will never happen.
I thought DDP was too big too. I'm not so sure anymore.Alex too big for rat lip
