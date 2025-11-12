News Alex Pereira Calls Out Khamzat Chimaev

Oof. Kinda scary as an Alex fan.

At this point in his career he doesn’t really have any favorable matchups left. Unless he opts to just chill at LHW and fight Ulberg or Jiri 3. But if he wants to maximize value it’s gotta be Jones, Aspinall/Gane, or Chimaev. Any of which would be legendary W’s.
 
- alex gets to prepare for jones the best way possible, by grappling with khamzat the ufc's best wrestler
- and a loss doesn't mean anything since it's not a ufc mma fight

200 iq from poatan
 
Gotta agree would be genius. Prepares for Bones and gets to feel what Khsmzat grappling feels like for future fight. Its a win win win. No matter what.
 
A grappling match???

Chimaev Khamzat GIF – Chimaev Khamzat Khamzat chimaev – discover and share GIFs
 
Khamzat would mop the floor with him in grappling LMAO
 
that's one way of showing everyone a middleweight has your number but ok.
 
Is this a joke?

I like Alex better but he doesn't last a minute in submission grappling, worst match for him in the UFC outside of maybe 200 lbs Khabib or Jones.

Will never happen.

 
Alex and Glover are right, why would they fight Khamzat when they have the ability to fight a bigger name in Jon? Another thing is Khamzat fights only once a year, he will fight imavov early next year and we won't see him again until next year. Why would Alex sit around for him when he could fight Jon and Tom/Cyril in that time?
 
Who cares if he loses in submission grappling to Khamzat? He might as well test himself because if he loses it doesn't matter.
 
"Matches that will never happen, for $500, Alex"
 
Kind of a no lose situation for Pereira. What’s the worse case scenario? He gets dominated and submitted? I think most people would expect him to lose and it’s against one of the best grapplers in the sport so no shame. If he managed to do anything beyond that it would be seen as a big win.
 
If his loss is humiliating (see ddp). It will hurt his star power and favor in the ufc.
 
