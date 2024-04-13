BoxerMaurits
CHAMAHoping Poatan starches Hill.
He's becoming one of my faves, due to his ultra chill demeanor and underrated sense of humor.
Not to mention he's never in a boring fight.
Stone faced killer.
Jokes aside, here’s the real OP.
CHAMA
Who the hell is Nina Drama? That can't be a real name
Many cultures have surnames that specifically distinguished individuals by their trade:Who the hell is Nina Drama? That can't be a real name
Surprised you don't know who Nina Drama is if you've been active around here during the Desean Strickland championship run.
Many cultures have surnames that specifically distinguished individuals by their trade:
Cooper (Barrel Maker)
Smith (Iron working)
Schumacher (shoe maker)
Fletcher would make arrows, etc...
Drama is typically Spanish, Portuguese, and sometimes Italian.
It indicates that one/some of her ancestors was most likely an actor and part of a small travelling company that would only stay in each town a few days at most before moving on.
I love the edit of this showing him and Jiri with that dark music in the background. Like any unfortunate soul who steps between their death gaze will have instant heart failure.
Bruv, it's a stage name...
Her name is Nina Daniele.
Haha my bad. I've seen enough braindead takes on here today (every day let's be honest) that I can't tell when people are being serious or not anymore.Can't get one past you,.
Eh I haven't really
Mr. Jitzz I've grown up in Italy and I've never seen no Mr. Drama, calling fake news
^Basically his response to everything.
Haha my bad. I've seen enough braindead takes on here today (every day let's be honest) that I can't tell when people are being serious or not anymore.