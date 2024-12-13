Alex Pereira and Alexa Grasso test their vertical leap and more against F1 race car drivers

Alex only getting a 15 inch vertical leap and everyone else did even worse lol

 
RIP GOAT Vertical

bKngDei.gif
 
I was ready to post <WhitmanDefeat>

Because when I saw their names together, first thing I thought was that Alex was banging her.
 
leg specific tests seems kinda unfair to f1 guys? I feel like they need stupid strong necks and cores but maybe not really legs??? maybe I'm wrong
 
crazy that male racecar drivers put up better numbers than a woman mma fighter
 
TheMadHatter said:
they won the relay race and put up better airodyne bike numbers, I literally just watched it
Click to expand...

I literally just watched it too, and it seems to me that Grasso was better at the vertical leap.
 
usernamee said:
leg specific tests seems kinda unfair to f1 guys? I feel like they need stupid strong necks and cores but maybe not really legs??? maybe I'm wrong
Click to expand...

F1 brake pedal requires about 350 pounds of force to fully activate

mainly so that the driver can brace themselves better under 6g's of braking power. and for better modulation.

this is multiple times a lap for 50+ laps sometimes. And most of these guys are BW to FW size.
 
