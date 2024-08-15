Alex Pereira´s predator may sign with UFC.

Well, it is no secret that Alex Pereira has been haunted by grapplers for a while. Whenever this man hears words like Sambo, Dagestan, Russia, or words ending in "ev" or "ov" he won´t pray for Tupi´s God in the Amazon forest. But for Jesus in a church with a priest.

What is the problem this time? His hunter from Glory. He may sign with the UFC.

Who is he?

This man:

thumbnail.jpg
 
who.gif
 
This is great :) I love these kinda stories 👍
 
This guy is wearing more eyeliner than most girls I know <lol>
 
Quite a misleading statement considering they’re 1-1 and the fight Pereira lost was a controversial decision for his last fight in Glory that conveniently went to their guy lol.


Vakhitov is good at kickboxing but he doesn’t have the physical attributes or intangibles as Pereira to make him a serious threat in MMA. He’s a technician, not a KO artist.

<Manning1>
 
Yeah, Alex has been "haunted" - yet he remains the undisputed Champion.

I'm sure he's just terrified by mascara boy, Alex is just shaking in his boots.
 
By the time Artem gets into title contention Alex will be at HW or will have rode off into the sun set. Even if they fast track him it's gonna take him at LEAST 2 years..
 
