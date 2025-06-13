Crime Alex Padilla arrested, handcuffed.

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
122,463
Reaction score
57,177
Puppy killer is venom. Alex was part of my studying for my citizenship, he's such a nice bloke. Can we not have nice things rather than hatred and fear anymore?
calmatters.org

'Outrageous': California Democrats react to FBI agents handcuffing Sen. Alex Padilla

Alex Padilla is the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. FBI agents handcuffed him after he interrupted a press conference on immigration enforcement in LA.
calmatters.org calmatters.org
 
Bullshit he wasn't arrested. He was being an asshole and no one knew who he was. He rushed the stage. Once they found out who he was he was released . He was not wearing his security pin also. He wanted to do this get attention.

Like most all the demorats he is pissed we are kicking out illegals.

So its being a Nazi kicking out criminal illegals and illegals period.

He is one of those assholes that when he gets stoped for speeding the first thing he does is yell "do you know who the hell i am".
 
padilla had a funny lisp, anyways, couldn’t be summed up better than the JD Vance’s VP pick here

 
This guy clearly thinks he is special and oh so important but he interrupted a press conference which is no reason to take him to the ground and all that.
 
nhbbear said:
This guy clearly thinks he is special and oh so important but he interrupted a press conference which is no reason to take him to the ground and all that.
Click to expand...
Have you seen the amount of people at town halls (I'm talking elderly) forcibly arrested and removed from Republican town halls?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International El Chapo's former lawyer and an ex-drug smuggler are on the ballot to be judges in Mexico
Replies
0
Views
109
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,649
Messages
57,415,478
Members
175,697
Latest member
kerwin

Share this page

Back
Top