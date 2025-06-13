fingercuffs
Puppy killer is venom. Alex was part of my studying for my citizenship, he's such a nice bloke. Can we not have nice things rather than hatred and fear anymore?
'Outrageous': California Democrats react to FBI agents handcuffing Sen. Alex Padilla
Alex Padilla is the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. FBI agents handcuffed him after he interrupted a press conference on immigration enforcement in LA.
