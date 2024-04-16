Alex P vs Goat Jones

Laheys'Liquorland
Land of shit and dreams.
@Brown
- Joined
- May 18, 2022
- Messages
- 2,506
- Reaction score
- 4,497
Officially the 2 UFC fighters with the greatest current UFC resumes.
Alex wants a HW bout. Jones wants simple legacy fights.
This is the fight I want to see as a fan.
Goat vs Goat.
What both fighters have done in their careers will NEVER be matched.
