Alex P vs Goat Jones

Officially the 2 UFC fighters with the greatest current UFC resumes.

Alex wants a HW bout. Jones wants simple legacy fights.

This is the fight I want to see as a fan.
Goat vs Goat.

What both fighters have done in their careers will NEVER be matched.
 
Goatan and Saint Goat Jones are my idol. Dont want to see them fight each other. Let them rule their own division with their grace.
 
Fengxian said:
Goatan and Saint Goat Jones are my idol. Dont want to see them fight each other. Let them rule their own division with their grace.
Saint Jones fighting days are over. He is entering Priesthood and has more important things to do, like meeting up with religious leaders and performing baptisms on those who wish to formally enter the Catholic church
 
I really dont think Jones wants the risk of sleeping in his last mma bout.
 
Wreckless said:
His hatred for saint jones made him forget that this is MMA and not kickboxing.
lmfao, no shit. I despise Jones but if they fought I would fully expect Jones to just quickly take Alex down and pound him out....which would without question be the correct strategy to win the fight. I wouldn't consider that to be panic wrestling haha.
 
