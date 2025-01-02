News Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal set for March 8th

Who wins?

RockyLockridge said:
just want to remind everyone that leal got robbed badly in his last fight and yes im still mad
I'm not
I had a bet on Rinat lol
But yeah... He was robbed badly. I see him getting a win on this one though. Morono needs to retire.

Edit: Morono is still 34... Well... He doesnt need to retire yet lol.
 
Necrocrawler said:
I'm not
I had a bet on Rinat lol
But yeah... He was robbed badly. I see him getting a win on this one though. Morono needs to retire.

Edit: Morono is still 34... Well... He doesnt need to retire yet lol.
I had a bet on Rinat too and it was for him to win decision it was dirty dirty money that i lost on another bet later lol
 
