I'm notjust want to remind everyone that leal got robbed badly in his last fight and yes im still mad
I had a bet on Rinat too and it was for him to win decision it was dirty dirty money that i lost on another bet later lolI'm not
I had a bet on Rinat lol
But yeah... He was robbed badly. I see him getting a win on this one though. Morono needs to retire.
Edit: Morono is still 34... Well... He doesnt need to retire yet lol.
Jup, Leal looked like a monster against FakhretdinovI really like Morono, he's scrappy as fuck. But Leal is going to beat the shit out of him.