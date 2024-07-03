HNIC215
Semper Fidelis...
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2018
- Messages
- 6,374
- Reaction score
- 15,900
Tells him he believes in God.
Ok I made up the quote above... CHAMA"Don't get it fucked up or I'll knock you out again" - Alex
Ok I made up the quote above... CHAMA"Don't get it fucked up or I'll knock you out again" - Alex
Yeah unlike the Hill fight Poatan respected Jiri and tried to help him when he had trouble standing up.There’s so much class in that video it gave me an erection
Man, this Pereira Guy cucked Jiri once again. Even at the airport he is not safe.
Go make a thread about itMan you got cucked too with your loved jiri
yeaaaahhhBoth seem like good guys - I'm a fan. One of them had to lose unfortunately.
No need, I'm pretty sure you are going to post another 20 messages about jiri in the next 15 minutes.Go make a thread about it
And what of it?No need, I'm pretty sure you are going to post another 20 messages about jiri in the next 15 minutes.
I knew you'd be in here crying like usual.You coulda just showed the relevant footage, you little bitch
Facts... he's like an obsessive ex-girlfriend that doesn't realize no one notices them.No need, I'm pretty sure you are going to post another 20 messages about jiri in the next 15 minutes.
Jiri tried to insinuate that Alex practices in black magic or some dumb shit.Who said what? I don't understand this correction about religion. We need context here or I'm gonna start posting dick pics
The fuck u say!??I knew you'd be in here crying like usual.
Sheesh... for someone who goes around calling everyone who mocks or pokes fun at Jiri a "little bitch" you're the only one who acts like one.