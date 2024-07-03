  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alex meets Jiri at the airport

HNIC215

HNIC215

Semper Fidelis...
@Black
Joined
Jul 26, 2018
Messages
6,374
Reaction score
15,900

Tells him he believes in God.
E2g_6YQov7oMgcM05ewqx6ehDhjkBvssTL8ODImq9xw.gif
"Don't get it fucked up or I'll knock you out again" - Alex
Click to expand...
Ok I made up the quote above... CHAMA
giphy.webp
 
USA!USA! said:
Both seem like good guys - I'm a fan. One of them had to lose unfortunately.
Click to expand...
yeaaaahhh

thems the breaks sometimes. At least Poatan is my second fav in the div after Jiri so it dont hurt as bad. Imagine either of them losin to Hill or Rakic. Ew.
 
Who said what? I don't understand this correction about religion. We need context here or I'm gonna start posting dick pics
 
justmark said:
No need, I'm pretty sure you are going to post another 20 messages about jiri in the next 15 minutes.
Click to expand...
And what of it?


200w.gif


Peklo! Váš pomník rozdrtím
jediným úderem, posledním úderem!
 
HHJ said:
You coulda just showed the relevant footage, you little bitch
Click to expand...
I knew you'd be in here crying like usual. 😂

Sheesh... for someone who goes around calling everyone who mocks or pokes fun at Jiri a "little bitch" you're the only one who acts like one. <{Heymansnicker}>
don_t-cry.0.gif
 
STRAWBOSS said:
Who said what? I don't understand this correction about religion. We need context here or I'm gonna start posting dick pics
Click to expand...
Jiri tried to insinuate that Alex practices in black magic or some dumb shit.

Because Jiri has zero knowledge of Alex's heritage/tribe/customs/traditions etc...

So he wanted to set the record straight when he saw him.
 
HNIC215 said:
I knew you'd be in here crying like usual. 😂

Sheesh... for someone who goes around calling everyone who mocks or pokes fun at Jiri a "little bitch" you're the only one who acts like one. <{Heymansnicker}>
don_t-cry.0.gif
Click to expand...
The fuck u say!??

come to the outside sub forum and say that to me!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sirmorbach
Poatan is living proof that you can't buy charisma, you can't fabricate aura
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
Prologue
Prologue
B-Level
After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
TerraRayzing
Poatan's power at LHW
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Nobru
Nobru
TerraRayzing
What's wrong with Jiri?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse
TerraRayzing
No one else is doing that to Jiri
2
Replies
29
Views
498
rjmbrd
rjmbrd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,083
Messages
55,799,604
Members
174,942
Latest member
Tophik

Share this page

Back
Top