As much as I like Jiri, Alex made him look like he's never fought before. If he lacked durability, he'd have lost to Rakic and Glover as well. The guy just isn't skilled enough to be fighting at the elite level. He needs to fire his coach and get a real camp. The schizo samurai crap has run its course. I hope for his sake and his fans that he takes a step back and evaluates his next move.