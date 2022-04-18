HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 21,553
- Reaction score
- 34,394
"Far-right website Infowars and two other companies owned by radio host Alex Jones have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in light of several defamation lawsuits. The filings were made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on pending civil litigation while letting a business keep running as it prepares a turnaround plan.
Court documents seen by CBS News show that the companies that filed were Infowars, IWHealth aka Infowars Health, and Prison Planet TV.
Infowars says in the filing that it has assets of $0 to $50,000 and liabilities of $1,000,001 to $10 million."
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/alex-j...-filing-defamation-suits-sandy-hook-massacre/
Quite the turnaround from some stats that came out in court a few years ago, unless of course Alex isn't quite being honest...
"Despite his pleas for money, Infowars’ store ― where Jones sells an amalgamation of dietary supplements and survival gear ― made $165 million in sales from September 2015 to the end of 2018, according to court filings related to a lawsuit Jones recently lost over his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre."
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/infowars-store-alex-jones_n_61d71d8fe4b0bcd2195c6562?v7
Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on pending civil litigation while letting a business keep running as it prepares a turnaround plan.
Court documents seen by CBS News show that the companies that filed were Infowars, IWHealth aka Infowars Health, and Prison Planet TV.
Infowars says in the filing that it has assets of $0 to $50,000 and liabilities of $1,000,001 to $10 million."
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/alex-j...-filing-defamation-suits-sandy-hook-massacre/
Quite the turnaround from some stats that came out in court a few years ago, unless of course Alex isn't quite being honest...
"Despite his pleas for money, Infowars’ store ― where Jones sells an amalgamation of dietary supplements and survival gear ― made $165 million in sales from September 2015 to the end of 2018, according to court filings related to a lawsuit Jones recently lost over his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre."
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/infowars-store-alex-jones_n_61d71d8fe4b0bcd2195c6562?v7