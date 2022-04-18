  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Alex Jones' Infowars has filed for bankruptcy

"Far-right website Infowars and two other companies owned by radio host Alex Jones have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in light of several defamation lawsuits. The filings were made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on pending civil litigation while letting a business keep running as it prepares a turnaround plan.

Court documents seen by CBS News show that the companies that filed were Infowars, IWHealth aka Infowars Health, and Prison Planet TV.

Infowars says in the filing that it has assets of $0 to $50,000 and liabilities of $1,000,001 to $10 million."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/alex-j...-filing-defamation-suits-sandy-hook-massacre/

Quite the turnaround from some stats that came out in court a few years ago, unless of course Alex isn't quite being honest...

"Despite his pleas for money, Infowars’ store ― where Jones sells an amalgamation of dietary supplements and survival gear ― made $165 million in sales from September 2015 to the end of 2018, according to court filings related to a lawsuit Jones recently lost over his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre."

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/infowars-store-alex-jones_n_61d71d8fe4b0bcd2195c6562?v7

 
T'was the gay frogs imo...
 
alex-jones-shocked.gif
 
HIs ex wife used to advertise nude hotel massages, so maybe he wants her to go back to work.
 
I hate bankruptcy laws in this country. Total shit show when people with money can exploit our laws to benefit them when their victims are rightfully owed civil damages. Bankruptcy and tax laws drive me insane.
 
Idk how any “news” business make money.

Seems like bullshit.
 
He got kicked out the three biggest media platforms not a surprise I guess he might be using that as a excuse to get out of stuff but the censorship lovers gave him the path
 
I guess Infowars became sort of redundant with how friggin insane the world has become. What's on a normal mainstream "news" broadcast is probably way crazier these days than the content that grifter Jones would put out. I'm surprised that the Onion and the Babylon Bee stay in business for the same reason.
 
Ruprecht said:
He makes money from the snake oil he sells in his store.
Supposedly it was quite profitable.
Circulation revenue and advertising is the traditional approach.
at one point he was even peddling toothpaste made out of colloidal silver and marketing it as a covid cure. the FDA shut him down real quick though.

just another con man, grifter, and conspiracy quack.
 
Whoops! He'll probably relocate to Costa Rica or something.
 
