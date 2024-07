LHW 205 guys jump, Alex is a great champion there, and he is ready.​





HW Fighters: STOP Being Cowards !



Sixty Pounds is weight in excess of the division Alex dominates.





Heavyweight Fighters - Ya Want Some Of Alex?



Drop 60 Pounds and Fight Alex at Light Heavyweight ! ​

He is the champion that the UFC is proud of. Alex makes history several times a year without PEDS, Eyepokes, or dirty fighting.