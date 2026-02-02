It was insane. Edge of my seat the whole time. Not quite as impressive as the free solo documentary though. One of the great horror films of all time.



As impressive as Tapei 101 was, the mullions or outside window frames are consistent. So he always has something to grab onto. Doing it on something more chaotic like El capitan is just several levels above. Basically holding himself up with just each pointer finger and each big toe in some parts.



The "live" and spectator aspect of Tapei adds something too though. A bit more pressure from more eyes and more suspense because the outcome isn't already known.



I wish he would stop climbing, but at the same time you gotta let him fly.