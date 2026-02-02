Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This guy is superhuman.
It was insane. Edge of my seat the whole time. Not quite as impressive as the free solo documentary though. One of the great horror films of all time.
As impressive as Tapei 101 was, the mullions or outside window frames are consistent. So he always has something to grab onto. Doing it on something more chaotic like El capitan is just several levels above. Basically holding himself up with just each pointer finger and each big toe in some parts.
The "live" and spectator aspect of Tapei adds something too though. A bit more pressure from more eyes and more suspense because the outcome isn't already known.
I wish he would stop climbing, but at the same time you gotta let him fly.
I don't understand how his brain works. Just watching a few of those scenes made me squeamish. I've never fainted before but I can't imagine myself holding onto consciousness during some of those maneuvers. Especially when he is scaling those dragons, or even casually looking down over the ledge.
His brain actually is abnormal in how it works. In the documentary free solo they did an MRI of his brain and basically the neurons that control fear don’t fire or respond to stimulation. So essentially the guy is literally fearless.