History Alex Honnold BEST MOMENTS Free Soloing Taipei 101

Impressive?

Scary as hell even though there were only a few parts where I thought shit this guy could fall. It was a ton of repetitive climbing motions over and over and once you saw him get a few done, you knew he'd have no issue with the rest of them. I thought the way it was filmed just showing him continually climbing with commentary and a few different camera angles was really cool
 
I don't understand how his brain works. Just watching a few of those scenes made me squeamish. I've never fainted before but I can't imagine myself holding onto consciousness during some of those maneuvers. Especially when he is scaling those dragons, or even casually looking down over the ledge.
 
Insane display of endurance and body conditioning. That's a big fucking tower. Hella impressive.

Still nowhere close to El Capitan imo though. You can't really top the top.
 
It was insane. Edge of my seat the whole time. Not quite as impressive as the free solo documentary though. One of the great horror films of all time.

As impressive as Tapei 101 was, the mullions or outside window frames are consistent. So he always has something to grab onto. Doing it on something more chaotic like El capitan is just several levels above. Basically holding himself up with just each pointer finger and each big toe in some parts.

The "live" and spectator aspect of Tapei adds something too though. A bit more pressure from more eyes and more suspense because the outcome isn't already known.

I wish he would stop climbing, but at the same time you gotta let him fly.
 
Yah I think it's going to be a series of climbing buildings in next decade or so. He's not going to stop I think. We will see.
 
Absolutely impressive.

If you ever get a chance to see for yourself, that building is incredibly imposing looking in person. Makes you feel like Shinra HQ is there. Dude has balls.
 
His brain actually is abnormal in how it works. In the documentary free solo they did an MRI of his brain and basically the neurons that control fear don’t fire or respond to stimulation. So essentially the guy is literally fearless.
 
Interesting! The part of the brain that controls fear (primarily amygdala) is also under-responsive in people with trait psychopathy: think stone-cold killers.

Crazy to think that if Honnold didn't have climbing and was raised in a delinquent household, he could very possibly be a serial killer
 
My butthole clenched so tight my hemmies are aggravated now from that first video when he climb that curved piece and then the shot of him standing on top of it.
 
