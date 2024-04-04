Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
@Orange
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2023
- Messages
- 294
- Reaction score
- 502
He tried to play the hero card and it back fired lol.
He just wanted to use that “ I hung out with cowboy couple times. Smh
Dudes got the Steven Seagal hairNo one was paying attention to anything being said nor will anyone; the star of the press conference and this fight week is Damon Jackson’s new top. He’s already a winner in my book!
Ahh, "top"Dudes got the Steven Seagal hair
He was dead on about what he was saying. It needed to be said.Some people still hate Alex because of Cowboy incident lol
It was just some typical trash talk by a young fighter, not a big deal and it was years ago
If Cowboy and Hernandez squashed the beef, not sure what Damon is mad about. Maybe just looking for extra motivation?
Cliffs.
I dont watch videos.
and Donald drunk off the couch still kicked his ass. lmaoHe was dead on about what he was saying. It needed to be said.
Retard kids and their slangAhh, "top"
In my day we just called that "hair"
Ahh, "top"
In my day we just called that "hair"
I wonder how big he could've been had he kod Cowboy after talking to him like that lol. His trash talk was actually pretty goodI loved the Hernandez trash talk with Cowboy. He took his shot. I remember thinking it would only make it sweeter if Cowboy won. But I wanted Alex to win that fight anyway, because he's an articulate asshole. MMA needs heels, and, for one fight anyway, he gave us a great heel.
If Cowboy and Hernandez squashed the beef, not sure what Damon is mad about. Maybe just looking for extra motivation?