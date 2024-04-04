I think it's all being overblown. Dude just said that watching how he talked to Cowboy made him not like him. I think we've all had first impressions of someone where they were acting like fools and that sticks with you for a while. Kind of seems like the case here, he saw how Hernandez was acting and thought man this guy is a douche and just never dropped it. It's not like he's up there saying "He disrespected a friend of a friend and i'm doing this for his honor."





That said, Hernandez's response was pretty on point. I dont think he was really given an accurate representation of what was actually said but his response to what he was told was good.