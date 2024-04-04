Media Alex hernandez just owned Damon jackson

They are both assholes in their own way but it's pretty mild in the grand scheme of things. Just not likeable dudes.

Seems like they're arguing over Cowboy but that dude had a trash personality too. Good thing this isn't a miss world contest. They are all action fighters.

And Cowboy beating up Hernandez is top 3 most satisfying beatdowns of all time
 
If Cowboy and Hernandez squashed the beef, not sure what Damon is mad about. Maybe just looking for extra motivation?
 
Brigfa2 said:
Some people still hate Alex because of Cowboy incident lol
It was just some typical trash talk by a young fighter, not a big deal and it was years ago
He was dead on about what he was saying. It needed to be said.
 
USA!USA! said:
Because he needs something to generate heat in the press besides "My management got an offer and I said yes". So he made up some bull shit and Hernandez rather than taking that terrible script and running with it, pointed out how dumb it was.
 
I loved the Hernandez trash talk with Cowboy. He took his shot. I remember thinking it would only make it sweeter if Cowboy won. But I wanted Alex to win that fight anyway, because he's an articulate asshole. MMA needs heels, and, for one fight anyway, he gave us a great heel.
 
High Test With da Best said:
Ahh, "top"

In my day we just called that "hair"
Yes, in this case quotation marks are absolutely essential when referencing Damon Jackson’s “hair.” You and I have hair. He has “hair,” and damn fine “hair” might I add. It’s legitimately one of the best transplant “before and afters” I’ve ever seen.
 
Goodfella86 said:
I wonder how big he could've been had he kod Cowboy after talking to him like that lol. His trash talk was actually pretty good
 
I think it's all being overblown. Dude just said that watching how he talked to Cowboy made him not like him. I think we've all had first impressions of someone where they were acting like fools and that sticks with you for a while. Kind of seems like the case here, he saw how Hernandez was acting and thought man this guy is a douche and just never dropped it. It's not like he's up there saying "He disrespected a friend of a friend and i'm doing this for his honor."


That said, Hernandez's response was pretty on point. I dont think he was really given an accurate representation of what was actually said but his response to what he was told was good.
 
Hernandez is bit of a psycho because it's quite clear to me he fakes being nice from having multiple loses then goes back to be an asshole when he wins.
 
USA!USA! said:
My thoughts exactly. This will be his first fight with magnificent hair and I would have to imagine that it’s detracted from his internal fire and in its stead, he’s had to manufacture an external animosity to get him in the right state of mind on Saturday. Is normal.

I imagine that if I had 5 inches added to my dong such that I were walking around with an eight, I mean, eighteen incher, I’d need to find something else to rev my engine before the big man dance.
 
