Alex has been protected by the UFC

Bearknuckle
Aug 16, 2014
- 10,679
- 10,392
If you look at basically his entire UFC career, the UFC was building a star. He has fought only strikers,
The only well rounded fighter he fought in that run was a 41 yr old Jan and it went to a split decision with many thinking Jan won.
Once he faced a real master of sport in combat sambo he lost.
The UFC proves once again it doesn’t need the best fighter to be at the top, just the most marketable one. They made alex seem like some goat, even rogan was saying he may not only be the best fighter in the UFC, but the best of all time lolol.
