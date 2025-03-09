Alex has been protected by the UFC

There may be some element of that. But I don't think it's like a big conspiracy to protect the guy. I just think the division is watered down to compared to what it used to be.



There haven't been that many great wrestlers in the top 10 for him to face. They are all strikers.



I think he just happened to come into division at a good time for his skillset. If guys like Jones or Cormier we're still in the division it would be a different story. Alex fought the last 2 LHW champions who are more striking based.



The new champ i don't know how to spell his name sorry because I never watched any of his fights till last night. But he still had contenders to beat to earn the titleshot. Well now he did that and had his opportunity.



So it's always only a matter of time before a fighter gets "exposed." Having said that it was not a complete domination. Alex did well to defend against the takedown. He could win a rematch using a different strategy. Some of the rounds were close.