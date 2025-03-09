  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Alex has been protected by the UFC

Bearknuckle

Bearknuckle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 16, 2014
Messages
10,679
Reaction score
10,392
If you look at basically his entire UFC career, the UFC was building a star. He has fought only strikers,

Jiri
Hill
Rountree
Izzy
Izzy
Blachowicz

The only well rounded fighter he fought in that run was a 41 yr old Jan and it went to a split decision with many thinking Jan won.

Once he faced a real master of sport in combat sambo he lost.

The UFC proves once again it doesn’t need the best fighter to be at the top, just the most marketable one. They made alex seem like some goat, even rogan was saying he may not only be the best fighter in the UFC, but the best of all time lolol.
 
Yeah he was largely a UFC marketing/matchmaking creation that bought into his own hype. Rogan is notorious for gassing fighters up and getting them killed. See "once-ever fighter" Rousey. Jan definitely won btw.
 
Not like there's a huge array of grapplers in MW and LHW at the moment....
 
Bearknuckle said:
If you look at basically his entire UFC career, the UFC was building a star. He has fought only strikers,

Jiri
Hill
Rountree
Izzy
Izzy
Blachowicz

The only well rounded fighter he fought in that run was a 41 yr old Jan and it went to a split decision with many thinking Jan won.

Once he faced a real master of sport in combat sambo he lost.

The UFC proves once again it doesn’t need the best fighter to be at the top, just the most marketable one. They made alex seem like some goat, even rogan was saying he may not only be the best fighter in the UFC, but the best of all time lolol.
Click to expand...
I was called a hater for saying that Alex was gifted title shots and his career is stage managed lol. It’s the plain truth.
 
There may be some element of that. But I don't think it's like a big conspiracy to protect the guy. I just think the division is watered down to compared to what it used to be.

There haven't been that many great wrestlers in the top 10 for him to face. They are all strikers.

I think he just happened to come into division at a good time for his skillset. If guys like Jones or Cormier we're still in the division it would be a different story. Alex fought the last 2 LHW champions who are more striking based.

The new champ i don't know how to spell his name sorry because I never watched any of his fights till last night. But he still had contenders to beat to earn the titleshot. Well now he did that and had his opportunity.

So it's always only a matter of time before a fighter gets "exposed." Having said that it was not a complete domination. Alex did well to defend against the takedown. He could win a rematch using a different strategy. Some of the rounds were close.
 
Well tbf, the only reason Ank wasn’t on that list, was Ank.
 
Bearknuckle said:
The UFC proves once again it doesn’t need the best fighter to be at the top, just the most marketable one. They made alex seem like some goat, even rogan was saying he may not only be the best fighter in the UFC, but the best of all time lolol.
Click to expand...
Fans are just as much to blame for his hype as the UFC. hyperbole and reality are often not aligned, but a lot can't recognize that until it's made quite obvious.
 
Thank god he was, because that fight last night was boring as shit.
 
Haj01 said:
There may be some element of that. But I don't think it's like a big conspiracy to protect the guy. I just think the division is watered down to compared to what it used to be.

There haven't been that many great wrestlers in the top 10 for him to face. They are all strikers.

I think he just happened to come into division at a good time for his skillset. If guys like Jones or Cormier we're still in the division it would be a different story. Alex fought the last 2 LHW champions who are more striking based.

The new champ i don't know how to spell his name sorry because I never watched any of his fights till last night. But he still had contenders to beat to earn the titleshot. Well now he did that and had his opportunity.

So it's always only a matter of time before a fighter gets "exposed." Having said that it was not a complete domination. Alex did well to defend against the takedown. He could win a rematch using a different strategy. Some of the rounds were close.
Click to expand...
The problem is, he did defend the takedown, and still got beat and outstruck at his own game.
 
All killers…and he put away most of these guys who are also known to put away people
 
He's been protected by beating the best guys in the 205 division? Who should he have fought?

Notice how the goalpost is shifting. The argument was that Alex would get easily beaten by wrestling, but that didn't happen at all. Not only did Ank not win easily, but he sure as heck didn't beat his ass on the ground. He had one round where he had a lot of success with wrestling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
Which Male Champ Has the Strongest Resume After Jones?
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
kellier
K

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,036
Messages
57,003,258
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top