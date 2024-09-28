News Alex had a knee injury during camp for the Jan fight and only had surgery in December after beating Jiri the 1st time

Jan was his first fight @ LHW, in elevation too. It was his worst performance so far @ LHW but turns out he had a knee injury. He also lost the 1st round against Jiri and had issues in that fight while also having the knee injury. After the surgery he feels as good as ever which is SCARY for the division. As we saw in the Jiri rematch he had a flawless performance Jiri had 0 success so it gives credibility to claim he was injured for their 1st bout.
 
