









Min 1:50 Crying Hill

"“To be honest, I don’t get why he’s doing this so late. It’s been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout.”



"It’s kind of like you harvest what you seed. During Glover’s fight, he was respectful. Glover, he got respect at the end. With us, he was a bit more disrespectful – so he got what he put on.”





Min 4:40 Why Jiri instead of Ankalaev

"Like I said before its not up to me. If the organization wants Ankalaev, I'll do Ankalaev, if they want Jiri, I'll do Jiri."





Min 5:14 Dricus vs Izzy

....... thinks Adesanya changed a bit after fighting him, so he doesnt know what to expect.