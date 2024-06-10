  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alex Goatan on Crying Hill, who he is fighting next, Dricus vs Izzy

Min 1:50 Crying Hill
"“To be honest, I don’t get why he’s doing this so late. It’s been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout.”

"It’s kind of like you harvest what you seed. During Glover’s fight, he was respectful. Glover, he got respect at the end. With us, he was a bit more disrespectful – so he got what he put on.”


Min 4:40 Why Jiri instead of Ankalaev
"Like I said before its not up to me. If the organization wants Ankalaev, I'll do Ankalaev, if they want Jiri, I'll do Jiri."


Min 5:14 Dricus vs Izzy
....... thinks Adesanya changed a bit after fighting him, so he doesnt know what to expect.
 
"To be honest, I don't get why he's doing this so late. It's been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout."

 
