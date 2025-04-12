Movies Alex Garland's WARFARE (94% RT Score; A- CinemaScore; Opens April 11, 2025)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,803
Reaction score
22,078
Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it. Opens April 11, 2025.

 
VwG4cs8.png


Vv3gnCt.png


gsKj7rp.png


RQst3b8.png
 
Watched it last night. Loved it. Brutal, but really damn accurate. I was in Ramadi in 06 and went through a number of similar experiences. Including being blown up and knocked out, multi hour firefights, staying in Iraqi civilians houses for days doing observations in the area, doing overwatch in buildings for days at a time and peeing in bottles the whole time. I would say at the least, when it comes to modern combat, this is the closest a movie has got to what it's like. And I very much appreciate them not adding in some Hollywood heroics or added drama.
 
Warfare debut at No. 4 at the US box office with $8.3 million for its opening weekend. The film earned an A- CinemaScore, the highest grade for an A24 film and the highest grade in Alex Garland's career. The film also received a 92% score in the audience meter for Rotten Tomatoes.

nzeZEQM.png
 
I just saw this.

If I were asked to describe this movie with one word Id say "diorama."

thats exactly what this is. I felt a little incomplete after watching it but it was definitely well done and well acted. Intensity well captured.
 
evergreenrider said:
More super cool special operators! Hell yeah, can never get enough of em
Click to expand...

My buddy Ryan was a SF medic in Afghanistan and Iraq for 10 years. He's got GoPro highlight reels of this kind of stuff with Metallica playing in the background. It wild to watch the real thing.
 
I really don't know if I've ever seen anything more disturbing than DEVS. I know I'll sound like a wimp but it freaked me out in some weird irk way. Like terror way I was that terrified. I had to watch something less unsettling before going to sleep it was that bad.
 
Thrawn33 said:
Might take Jr to see this one.
Click to expand...
I did. Mines 10. The gore is intense. But worse than that was the sounds of long term suffering the wounded take horrific shots. The screaming got to me a little. Maybe it’s just me I don’t like those kind of sounds. My kids friends have watched squid games which I thought was way worse and didn’t let Jr watch SG’s
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,561
Messages
57,170,817
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top