Alex Fanboy in tears after Ank wins LHW title

I remember about 14 years ago when Shogun lost to Jones I threw the biggest fit at the bar. My buddy watched me and said that after the fight ended I stood up I was so angry I couldn't find a way to let it out. Apparently I clinched my fists and jumped really high in the air and tucked my legs like a frog and stomped my feet really hard. And then walked up and down the bar in anger throwing middle fingers at the screens and cursing. Also back in 2007 when Shogun lost to Forrest I hat the bar so hard with my fist and completely swelled up and we had to go to emergency to make it sure it wasn't broken.

By the time we go to 2015 I manged to deal with my fav fighters losing much better. When Aldo got KO'd by Conor all I said was "wow, what a great KO, Aldo had a great run" Nowadays, it doesn't even bother me one bit and am happy to see other guys perform well even if its against my guys.
 
JKS said:
I was at a party when Rua lost to Machida. When they announced the decision, there were like 4 of us who just got up, walked to our cars, and left without saying a word…
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Ahhh, now that one I didn't get angry and throw a fit. I was just so shocked at the decision I didn't say a word till like 30 mins later how it was a robbery.

The funniest one was at Machida vs Jones when I watched it live. When Jones was giving his post fight interview some guy stood right over the balcony area at the bottom of the 300s section and was doing this little dance and kept rotating middle fingers and cursing at Jones. For like 5 mins. I walked by and said out loud, "and still overrated" in which he turned out and yelled "overrated as F##K" and his voice cracked and was all teary eyed like a teenager.
 
A guy who he never met lost a boring fight to another guy he never met.


So ... pretty devastating stuff.
Probably on that list with death of a family member, divorce, moving... life is tough.
 
Simple Southerner said:
I been waiting on you like wtf 😒 I'm a man of principle.
alright this is your new AV
r/ufc - Myktybek Orolbai
 
I’m in tears too. We lost the most exciting champion ever for a boring, inactive douchebag.
 
