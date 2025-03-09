Alex Fanboy in tears after Ank wins LHW title

I remember about 14 years ago when Shogun lost to Jones I threw the biggest fit at the bar. My buddy watched me and said that after the fight ended I stood up I was so angry I couldn't find a way to let it out. Apparently I clinched my fists and jumped really high in the air and tucked my legs like a frog and stomped my feet really hard. And then walked up and down the bar in anger throwing middle fingers at the screens and cursing. Also back in 2007 when Shogun lost to Forrest I hat the bar so hard with my fist and completely swelled up and we had to go to emergency to make it sure it wasn't broken.



By the time we go to 2015 I manged to deal with my fav fighters losing much better. When Aldo got KO'd by Conor all I said was "wow, what a great KO, Aldo had a great run" Nowadays, it doesn't even bother me one bit and am happy to see other guys perform well even if its against my guys.