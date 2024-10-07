Alex entering the flow state

Anyone who fights Poatan must not let him gain momentum and rhythm, his opponent has to be light on the feet and keep him guessing. Being of range with a decent jab to disrupt Poatans ethic will also help. Pretty much Adesanya.

One dimensional rigid strikers is all he has faced in this division. Apart from Adesanya i don’t see anyone beating him unless Ankalaev smartens up and grapples with him.
 
duke_droese said:
Reminds me of sagat from street fighter
250px-Sagat.jpg
 
RichardHarrow said:
Anyone who fights Poatan must not let him gain momentum and rhythm, his opponent has to be light on the feet and keep him guessing. Being of range with a decent jab to disrupt Poatans ethic will also help. Pretty much Adesanya.

One dimensional rigid strikers is all he has faced in this division. Apart from Adesanya i don’t see anyone beating him unless Ankalaev smartens up and grapples with him.
Jan tried to grapplefuck Poatan but couldn’t. It’s not as easy as people think, Pereira is constantly springing in his stance loading up the knee if they shoot in. It’s dangerous. With that said, I want to see how Poatan would deal with a guy like Ank.
 
