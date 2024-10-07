Alex entering the flow state

Anyone who fights Poatan must not let him gain momentum and rhythm, his opponent has to be light on the feet and keep him guessing. Being of range with a decent jab to disrupt Poatans ethic will also help. Pretty much Adesanya.



One dimensional rigid strikers is all he has faced in this division. Apart from Adesanya i don’t see anyone beating him unless Ankalaev smartens up and grapples with him.