Alex does not believe that Tom is faking his injuries

Based on the available medical information,
Class 4 or 3R lasers are not used to treat Brown syndrome.
Brown syndrome is an eye movement disorder caused by a restriction of the superior oblique tendon, and its treatment is primarily surgical or, in some cases, conservative (non-surgical).
  • Brown Syndrome Treatment: The standard surgical treatment involves mechanical shortening or lengthening of the tendon, such as a superior oblique tenotomy or tenectomy, often with a silicone tendon expander.
  • Laser Use in Ophthalmology: Lasers (such as diode or Nd:YAG) are used in ophthalmology to treat retinal diseases or, experimentally, to change iris color, but they are not used to mechanically release the tendon restriction in Brown syndrome.
  • Laser Classes: Class 3R and Class 4 lasers are typically used for industrial, pointer, or in some cases, therapeutic, cosmetic/dermatological, or superficial eye tissue treatments (e.g., iridotomy).
If you are researching Brown syndrome treatments, they include observation, anti-inflammatory medication (for acquired forms), or surgery, rather than laser therapy.
 
ShaggyDoyle said:


“I don’t mess around with health, I see him and the guys a fighter, he’s not going to fake it— I hope he recovers quickly”
Doesn't matter, Shermano.
The forum diagnoses the fighters and they have decided both: the weight of Tom's "heart" and his "acting."
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
How a man fights against a non-cheating man, nothing like the scumbag POS Gane.

 
Last edited:
MrBean said:
Doesn't matter, Shermano.
The forum diagnoses the fighters and they have decided both: the weight of Tom's "heart" and his "acting."
the picture tom posted showed a warning label for 4 and 3R lasers for the machine being used.

a simple google search shows that 4 and 3R lasers are not used to treat browns syndrome as it is a structural tendon issue of the eye. pointing these lasers doesn't fix it. they need to surgically get up in there.

google it retard
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
the picture tom posted showed a warning label for 4 and 3R lasers for the machine being used.

a simple google search shows that 4 and 3R lasers are not used to treat browns syndrome as it is a structural tendon issue of the eye. pointing these lasers doesn't fix it. they need to surgically get up in there.

google it retard
Tom needs all the lasers he can to treat this dreaded Clown Syndrome he has. Thoughts and prayers for him.
 
Good Guy Poatan
Big Tom will be coming for Sherdog once he’s finished with Serial Gane
You’ve been warned Sherdoctors !

