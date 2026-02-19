Alex does not believe that Tom is faking his injuries

ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 354
- Reaction score
- 1,424
“I don’t mess around with health, I see him and the guys a fighter, he’s not going to fake it— I hope he recovers quickly”
“I don’t mess around with health, I see him and the guys a fighter, he’s not going to fake it— I hope he recovers quickly”
Based on the available medical information,
Class 4 or 3R lasers are not used to treat Brown syndrome.
Brown syndrome is an eye movement disorder caused by a restriction of the superior oblique tendon, and its treatment is primarily surgical or, in some cases, conservative (non-surgical).
If you are researching Brown syndrome treatments, they include observation, anti-inflammatory medication (for acquired forms), or surgery, rather than laser therapy.
- Brown Syndrome Treatment: The standard surgical treatment involves mechanical shortening or lengthening of the tendon, such as a superior oblique tenotomy or tenectomy, often with a silicone tendon expander.
- Laser Use in Ophthalmology: Lasers (such as diode or Nd:YAG) are used in ophthalmology to treat retinal diseases or, experimentally, to change iris color, but they are not used to mechanically release the tendon restriction in Brown syndrome.
- Laser Classes: Class 3R and Class 4 lasers are typically used for industrial, pointer, or in some cases, therapeutic, cosmetic/dermatological, or superficial eye tissue treatments (e.g., iridotomy).
the picture tom posted showed a warning label for 4 and 3R lasers for the machine being used.Doesn't matter, Shermano.
The forum diagnoses the fighters and they have decided both: the weight of Tom's "heart" and his "acting."
the picture tom posted showed a warning label for 4 and 3R lasers for the machine being used.
a simple google search shows that 4 and 3R lasers are not used to treat browns syndrome as it is a structural tendon issue of the eye. pointing these lasers doesn't fix it. they need to surgically get up in there.
google it retard