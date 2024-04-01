To think this guy was a clown all along! Who knew?
That Scream though.. Cerebral!!!
alternative media is at least on paper less committed to hierarchy or maintaining the status quo. MSM is in the government's pocket.The problem with Nina and the schmo is the fetishization of the alternative media. There seems to be this idea that alt-media even in a niche sport like mma, is somehow more authentic and trustworthy when in reality it is less trustworthy on paper.
There are not the same legal and ethical standards for a dumbass or dumb b-word with a Youtube Channel or a Podcast as there are for a mainstream news organization.
