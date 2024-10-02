Alex could break a record on Saturday

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 9,358
- Reaction score
- 11,823
Ronda Rousey holds the record for 3 defenses in 189 days, if Alex wins on Saturday he will break that record with 3 defenses in 175 days.
Unless it’s Usman cherry picking every defence.Not a lot of things better than an active champ
He sure fights a lot! Hasn't really taken a lot of punishment in his last 2-3 fights either.Ronda Rousey holds the record for 3 defenses in 189 days, if Alex wins on Saturday he will break that record with 3 defenses in 175 days.