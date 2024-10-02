Alex could break a record on Saturday

Man is something special for sure!
I believe Ronda was 27 years of age when she did it.
Alex is ten years older or 100 fight years.
 
Poatan is the fighter we all needed to bring the fire back to MMA, the guy is a true champion of the sport. I love it.

Too many champs trying to pick and choose these days
 
#GOATAN
integrity, intensity, intelligence
ohh its true, its true

Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Ronda Rousey holds the record for 3 defenses in 189 days, if Alex wins on Saturday he will break that record with 3 defenses in 175 days.
He sure fights a lot! Hasn't really taken a lot of punishment in his last 2-3 fights either.
 
