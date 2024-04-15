Alex can’t do HW

Vampire life
His bones are too thin
Jones looks like crap at HW and he’s taller than Alex
Those big guys would maul Alex into Bolivia
Alex shouldn’t fight HW, I don’t think Dana is down with it either, because if Alex does move up and wins, it waters down 3 weight divisions and then no weight class is special any longer
Bad idea
