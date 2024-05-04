Alex calls out Anthony Smith

You guys are getting old lmao.



It's a translation of Speech. AI trained on Alex's Voice. (Can be done by as little as 30 seconds or less of video clip) This gets saved.

Whisper or Google STT API translates and transcribes the interview with a prompt using the GPT-4 API. Output gets saved and fed into the TTS(prob elevenlabs.io) I'd do it by API. You then get back the Audio files. You use a ML library and feed the audio files into the lines of code together with the Original file. And the ML Library will edit those. And spit out what you see here.



This was all done by hand mostly using a paid service or multiple services. I gave you guys the blueprint for a SaaS solution. You now have a clip of a Portuguese Fighter speaking fluent English. You could do this for any clip. I might start a Twitter account or Instagram doing this for all Foreign fighters. Seems to be a hit amongst people.