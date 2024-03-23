Just skimming past Jordaine fighting the worst possible gameplan is concerning but also beating Jourdaine in a gritty fight isn’t very easy.

Woodson has sneaky punch power that makes guess second guess their defence a touch, rips combinations well and forced a awkward range… I do feel like at FW his cardio and power is a touch underwhelming but his technical skills are pretty damn good.



Bruce Leroy has been a mixed bag of tricks for the majority of his career but he’s finally honed his fundamentals down and put it all together backed behind a MEAN 3,2 combination that lets his kicks and striking flow. Cacares has good footwork that’s been overpowered since he lacks power but since he’s added the 3,2 guys have struggled to muscle him.







I’m leaning towards Cacares his footwork, speed, strike arsenal and experience should help him dictate the terms of this fight. I do expect it to be close since Woodson’s range is tricky but I feel like Cacares can build off of the success Jourdain had without the low IQ stretches.