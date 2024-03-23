News Alex Caceres vs Sean Woodson, FN St Louis, May 11

I see Sean winning, but I hope Alex takes it. Been riding with that guy since the Florida backyard fights.
 
LET'S GO CACERES

Tbh I forget the exact reason I dislike Woodson but I faintly recall his win over Jourdain being a robbery

Either that or he just had a frustratingly lame performance against Jourdain winning by narrow margins on the back of his SIX FOOT TWO FEATHERWEIGHT advantage
 
Go Bruce !
 
Woodson is hard to get a read on. He over-performed slightly against Jourdain, looked profoundly unexceptional against what should have been a lay-up in Buzukja, and got killed three times in one fight against Saldana. Other times he's looked great. Caceres is a perennial gatekeeper to the Top 15 and seems to have made marginal improvements in the last couple of years.

Could see either guy winning this one. Just looking forward to a fun scrap.
 
Man, the queue to fight Caceres must be a mile long.

Good on Woodson for getting it.

Not trying to dunk on Alex, but his #15 ranking makes him one of the easier paths to a rankings spot in the UFC right now.

Again, that doesn't make him 'easy' to beat, it's just a relative statement.
 
Just skimming past Jordaine fighting the worst possible gameplan is concerning but also beating Jourdaine in a gritty fight isn’t very easy.
Woodson has sneaky punch power that makes guess second guess their defence a touch, rips combinations well and forced a awkward range… I do feel like at FW his cardio and power is a touch underwhelming but his technical skills are pretty damn good.

Bruce Leroy has been a mixed bag of tricks for the majority of his career but he’s finally honed his fundamentals down and put it all together backed behind a MEAN 3,2 combination that lets his kicks and striking flow. Cacares has good footwork that’s been overpowered since he lacks power but since he’s added the 3,2 guys have struggled to muscle him.



I’m leaning towards Cacares his footwork, speed, strike arsenal and experience should help him dictate the terms of this fight. I do expect it to be close since Woodson’s range is tricky but I feel like Cacares can build off of the success Jourdain had without the low IQ stretches.
 
Wasn’t a robbery but it was kind of boring at points
 
He won a pretty clear 30-27. Jourdain too busy thinking about his "step" sister to win that fight.
 
Caceres still fighting? I don't understand how he and Clay Guida are still on the roster
 
