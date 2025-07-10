Alex (Bruce Leroy) Caceres unceremoniously left the UFC

I haven’t seen a thread mentioning it. Bruce Leroy is a an entertaining scrappy fighter and arguably my favorite journeyman to watch over the years. He has now taken his career to Dirty Boxing. I honestly don’t remember a dull fight from him. There are some fighters that wont be forgotten. One of my favorites to watch win or lose. This one stung a bit to find out by coincidence. Good luck in all he does. War Bruce Leroy
 
Completely agree.

Fun and unique fighting style, showed up prepared, took any booking.

Its infuriating how the UFC made a big show of a mid and annoying guy like Anthony Smith but wouldn't even mention a decade long vet in Leroy leaving the UFC and MMA.
 
Completely agree.

Fun and unique fighting style, showed up prepared, took any booking.

Its infuriating how the UFC made a big show of a mid and annoying guy like Anthony Smith but wouldn't even mention a decade long vet in Leroy leaving the UFC and MMA.
I can’t lie as many fights as the man gave the UFC this one was a little disheartening how it went without a peep. Quite disgusted tbh.
 
Didn’t care for the guy. Decision machine, was never any good, never beat anyone of note. Was he ever even ranked? Why he get a special sendoff when he accomplished nothing in the UFC?
 
Didn’t care for the guy. Decision machine, was never any good, never beat anyone of note. Was he ever even ranked? Why he get a special sendoff when he accomplished nothing in the UFC?
I'm not disagreeing but he had been in the UFC for so long they should have given him a fair well just like guida should have gotten one.
 
Dude is the epitomy of 'trained by 80s kung fu movies', a real life hood Bruce Lee. The only dude I've seen throw a legit hadouken in the octagon and the afro was slick.

He was always humble and game and a hell of a lot of fun to watch. Much love Bruce Leeroy
 
He was fun to watch but sometimes I forgot he was even on the roster tbh. That being said, he should have got some sort of send off.
 
Dana loved the dude, thats why he lasted so long in the UFC.

I know he has his own IV business, hopefully it does well and hope he also invested in some real estate, I like the dude.
 
he lost to Kron Gracie LOL
He also subbed Sergio Pettis, beat Chase Hooper who's looking quite good as of late, and headkicked Juicy J who's a dog himself. He is also one of the very few who are in the 30+ UFC fights, not even 20 men in the world can say that and Alex is one of em, that deserves respect regardless
 
Didn’t care for the guy. Decision machine, was never any good, never beat anyone of note. Was he ever even ranked? Why he get a special sendoff when he accomplished nothing in the UFC?
He was briefly ranked in the bottom of the top 15. Iirc it was before he lost to Sodiq Yusuff
 
One of those guys that when he first came in to the UFC I didn’t think he’d last more than a year or two but ended up carving out a nice career as being that gatekeeper to the top 15. His win over Sergio Pettis was a huge upset way back, nice comeback win and good fight.

Pretty sure he was also the first UFC fighter to be deducted two points in his fight with Edwin Figueroa. Either way, he was more memorable than 90% of fighters they bring in now and had a very respectable career as he was good enough to last more than a decade in the UFC.
 
Completely agree.

Fun and unique fighting style, showed up prepared, took any booking.

Its infuriating how the UFC made a big show of a mid and annoying guy like Anthony Smith but wouldn't even mention a decade long vet in Leroy leaving the UFC and MMA.
Smith fought a way higher caliber of opponents than Caceres did and it’s kind of hard to do when you don’t know it’s gonna be the guy’s last fight.

His UFC record was 16-13, 1 NC. That’s “mid” as fuck too to be quite honest.
 
I miss the guy already. He was fun to watch. Awesome personality too.
 
Didn't he suck at boxing? I remember him even getting out boxed by some of those guys in that underground street fight thing with kimbo
 
