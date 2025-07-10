Alex (Bruce Leroy) Caceres unceremoniously left the UFC

Mind Mine
Sleek Speaking Weaklings Leave Leaking
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2021
- Messages
- 3,943
- Reaction score
- 3,390
I haven’t seen a thread mentioning it. Bruce Leroy is a an entertaining scrappy fighter and arguably my favorite journeyman to watch over the years. He has now taken his career to Dirty Boxing. I honestly don’t remember a dull fight from him. There are some fighters that wont be forgotten. One of my favorites to watch win or lose. This one stung a bit to find out by coincidence. Good luck in all he does. War Bruce Leroy
Last edited: