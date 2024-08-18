Alex broke Izzy

PrideNverDies
Hasn't been the same since
He was getting his ass kicked before Izzy threw that Hail MaryWhat about when he beat Alex? Looked fine there.
He looked worse than in any other fight against Pereira.What about when he beat Alex? Looked fine there.
But the man is still a sniper.
Yeah Izzy haters refuse to give him credit for that win. He slept Alex, and Alex didn't sleep Izzy.He wasn’t getting his ass kicked he landed a counter punch and won by brutal KO. That isn’t a Hail Mary you bozo. He literally wobbled him with the EXACT same counter in their previous fight lol
Agreed. He did good. Nothing abysmal.
You sound salty. Lets not forget how Alex was rocked and about to be KO'ed but was saved by the bell in the first round of their first fight in the UFC. You know, sense you want to go there.He was getting his ass kicked before Izzy threw that Hail Mary