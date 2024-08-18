Alex broke Izzy

How is DDP so durable?
One of those body shots and counters landed should have knocked him off his feet but nope
 
It was literally anyone's fight going into the 4th. That was actually the most agressive I've seen Izzy in awhile.
 
ComeChooDaddy said:
He was getting his ass kicked before Izzy threw that Hail Mary
Click to expand...

Tornikidou said:
He looked worse than in any other fight against Pereira.

But the man is still a sniper.
Click to expand...


He wasn’t getting his ass kicked he landed a counter punch and won by brutal KO. That isn’t a Hail Mary you bozo. He literally wobbled him with the EXACT same counter in their previous fight lol
 
He was so lucky Alex jumped in on him that night, if he took his time Izzy would’ve never had that W
 
King in the North said:
He wasn’t getting his ass kicked he landed a counter punch and won by brutal KO. That isn’t a Hail Mary you bozo. He literally wobbled him with the EXACT same counter in their previous fight lol
Click to expand...
Yeah Izzy haters refuse to give him credit for that win. He slept Alex, and Alex didn't sleep Izzy.
 
He's still all there physically, but he doesn't look like he has the fire in him to win and be champion. And least not at the level he needs.

The Filipino dude on the under card did more to defend the RNC and was wiling to be choked out if he had to. Izzy wasn't.
 
ComeChooDaddy said:
He was getting his ass kicked before Izzy threw that Hail Mary
Click to expand...
You sound salty. Lets not forget how Alex was rocked and about to be KO'ed but was saved by the bell in the first round of their first fight in the UFC. You know, sense you want to go there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Izzy > Alex as an MMA fighter
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
andgonsil
Is Izzy wasting his prime?
Replies
18
Views
428
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,334
Messages
56,048,852
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top