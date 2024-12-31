News Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira to visit Sydney, Australia in February

The man does not stop!

Easily one of the busiest/ most impressive schedules we've seen at this level in the UFC.

He could be doing a press tour or fan meet up, him fighting on that card would be surprising since he said he wanted to take a break after rountree fight and come back in April
 
fortheo said:
He also cornered strickland last time strickland fought dricus, and strickland is fighting dricus again....in australia.
ya i def jumped the gun.

