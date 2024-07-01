  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex’s next fight has to be Ankalaev

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,143
Reaction score
9,739
The optics on him moving up to heavyweight will be absolutely horrible if he doesn’t first fight Anakalaev. Especially since he never got the chance to avenge his lost against Izzy. Also, people will say he never fought a grappler.

Of course Dana White will push for the Heavyweight move but Jon Jones is still tied up with Stipe and the Heavywieght picture is not very clear as it stands.
 
Last edited:
Dana already said no to him moving up to HW until he cleans out LHW, but if he does move up to HW I say feed him to Blaydes then Black Beast. I expect him to retire after suffering 2 back-to-back pants shitting KO's.
 
TITS said:
Dana already said no to him moving up to HW until he cleans out LHW, but if he does move up to HW I say feed him to Blaydes then Black Beast. I expect him to retire after suffering 2 back-to-back pants shitting KO's.
Click to expand...

Are you sure? I think it was Rogan pushing it hard after the fight but I can see why Dana wouldn’t want it right now.
 
I think it will probably be. According to Alex himself Dana and the UFC weren't too keen on him moving up to heavyweight when he asked to after UFC 300

And Dana isn't budging on having Jon vs Stipe as the next heavyweight title fight so that will give Alex time for one more lhw fight and then after Jon and Stipe are done he will move up and try to get that belt
 
AldoStillGoat said:
The optics on him moving up to heavyweight will be absolutely horrible if he doesn’t first fight Anakalaev. Especially since he never got the chance to avenge his lost against Izzy. Also, people will say he never fought a grappler.

Of course Dana White will push for the Heavyweight move but Jon Jones is still tied up with Stipe and the Heavywieght picture is not very clear as it stands.
Click to expand...
Nobody cares about Ank. He couldn’t even beat Jan and is a boring diva with unreasonable demands.
Let’s not pretend that the UFC is a meritocracy. It is an entertainment company masquerading as a real sport whose bottom line is money. Poatan sells and Ank doesn’t, plain and simple.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Are you sure? I think it was Rogan pushing it hard after the fight but I can see why Dana wouldn’t want it right now.
Click to expand...

At the presser last night, Dana said he didn't like the idea of him moving up right now since he still has work to do at LHW. All the top guys except Gane are booked anyway, but Gane would probably deliver a bowel releasing KO to Potatoman anyway. They should just feed him to Spivac after Ankalaev disposes of him.
 
Dobymick said:
I think it will probably be. According to Alex himself Dana and the UFC weren't too keen on him moving up to heavyweight when he asked to after UFC 300

And Dana isn't budging on having Jon vs Stipe as the next heavyweight title fight so that will give Alex time for one more lhw fight and then after Jon and Stipe are done he will move up and try to get that belt
Click to expand...
Sure.

"Hey what's up guys! New announcements. UFC champion Alex Pereira will be headlining UFC 309 against a killer of a fighter Khalil Rountree Jr for the LHW title." - Dana White
 
Domitian said:
Sure.

"Hey what's up guys! New announcements. UFC champion Alex Pereira will be headlining UFC 309 against a killer of a fighter Khalil Rountree Jr for the LHW title." - Dana White
Click to expand...
Funny enough, I’d rather see that banger of a fight than to watch Ank sniff Alex’s crotch on PPV.
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
Nobody cares about Ank. He couldn’t even beat Jan and is a boring diva with unreasonable demands.
Let’s not pretend that the UFC is a meritocracy. It is an entertainment company masquerading as a real sport whose bottom line is money. Poatan sells and Ank doesn’t, plain and simple.
Click to expand...

He can be the entertaining fighter that he is but that doesn’t put him in eventual contention for GOAT or the best fighter. He’s another Conor if he doesn’t want the defend the belt against the best wrestlers.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He can be the entertaining fighter that he is but that doesn’t put him in eventual contention for GOAT or the best fighter. He’s another Conor if he doesn’t want the defend the belt against the best wrestlers.
Click to expand...
He’s already defended his LHW title twice, so the Conor comparison is dumb.
7 of 9 of his UFC fights have been against future or former UFC champs. He is a two weight champion with multiple title defenses and he’s done that in 2 years with 6 out of 8 of his wins coming via highlight KO.
He may not be the GOAT yet, but he is already in the conversation and well on his way to becoming just that.
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
He’s already defended his LHW title twice, so the Conor comparison is dumb.
7 of 9 of his UFC fights have been against future or former UFC champs. He is a two weight champion with multiple title defenses and he’s done that in 2 years with 6 out of 8 of his wins coming via highlight KO.
He may not be the GOAT yet, but he is already in the conversation and well on his way to becoming just that.
Click to expand...

GOATs don’t get knocked out by fighters in weight classes below them
 
AldoStillGoat said:
GOATs don’t get knocked out by fighters in weight classes below them
Click to expand...
Tell that to GSP who was KO’d by LW Serra or Fedor who was KO’d by MW Hendo. Even Anderson was heel hooked by LW Ryo Chonan, so once again, you have no idea what you’re talking about.
Not to mention that Alex and Izzy were the same weight class when they fought, genius.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?
2
Replies
23
Views
728
filthybliss
filthybliss
flowoftruth
Who does Rogan want Alex to fight at Heavyweight?
2
Replies
34
Views
365
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Shay Brennan
Does Ankalaev beat Poatan if he decides to wrestle early?
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
1K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,873
Messages
55,787,003
Members
174,930
Latest member
chenmania

Share this page

Back
Top