Alex’s next fight has to be Ankalaev

The optics on him moving up to heavyweight will be absolutely horrible if he doesn’t first fight Anakalaev. Especially since he never got the chance to avenge his lost against Izzy. Also, people will say he never fought a grappler.
Of course Dana White will push for the Heavyweight move but Jon Jones is still tied up with Stipe and the Heavywieght picture is not very clear as it stands.
