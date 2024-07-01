Alex’s next fight has to be Ankalaev

AldoStillGoat said: He can be the entertaining fighter that he is but that doesn’t put him in eventual contention for GOAT or the best fighter. He’s another Conor if he doesn’t want the defend the belt against the best wrestlers. Click to expand...

He’s already defended his LHW title twice, so the Conor comparison is dumb.7 of 9 of his UFC fights have been against future or former UFC champs. He is a two weight champion with multiple title defenses and he’s done that in 2 years with 6 out of 8 of his wins coming via highlight KO.He may not be the GOAT yet, but he is already in the conversation and well on his way to becoming just that.