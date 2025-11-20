Aleksandre Topuria is fighting this weekend

Aleksandre Topuria is coming off his debut win in the UFC and is slated to fight Bekzat Almakhan this weekend. He looked pretty good in that fight from what I can remember.

What do y'all think? Will he pull off the win this weekend and do you think he can go on a run at Bantamweight?
 
Temu Topuria
 
This is a genuine challenge. Thicknesse was a layup, he's a wet noodle at 135.
 
Bekzat Almakhan is probably the most underrated guy on the UFC roster. He's a monster.

There will be a first round KO/TKO. He'll make Aleksandre Topuria look like an amateur. Just watch.
 
Pretty surprising he's so far down the card, I mean I don't really think he should get extra priority just for being the brother of a double champ, but realistically you'd think they'd try and push him more, and they have him lower on the card than Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev who I've never heard of
 
It's probably a "wait and see" thing

His first fight wasnt exactly a barn burner.
 
Now that you say that, I remember seeing him fight on the last card. He destroyed his opponent in the first round. He's only lost to Umar in the UFC other than that.

Aleksandre might be in trouble. That guy has gremlin energy.

 
