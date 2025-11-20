Aleksandre Topuria is fighting this weekend

FlyAmericanEagle
Aleksandre Topuria is coming off his debut win in the UFC and is slated to fight Bekzat Almakhan this weekend. He looked pretty good in that fight from what I can remember.
What do y'all think? Will he pull off the win this weekend and do you think he can go on a run at Bantamweight?
