Aleksandar Rakić expected to face Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25th.

yeah for sure, just glad he's fighting somewhat soon after his last fight and not waiting a year.
 
If this dudes nickname isn't "Murderkov" he is missing a God gifted opportunity.
 
Will Rakic be looking for takedowns and lay n pray here or will he bang it out? Murzakanov seems to be pretty lethal on the feet

<mma4>

Murza could be fighting for the title next if he gets it done in a impressive fashion?
 
Thought Rakic should move up to HW. Would help his chin & give him a speed advantage. His frame is huge and he'd have no problem coming in at 240+ lbs
 
This is a great fight and could be the one that launches Murzakanov into a title eliminator, and ends Rakic's contender talks for good. I love it. The size difference will be crazy though! If Rakic fights smart, he can win this but I take Murza by murder!
 
Spath said:
Will Rakic be looking for takedowns and lay n pray here or will he bang it out? Murzakanov seems to be pretty lethal on the feet

<mma4>

Murza could be fighting for the title next if he gets it done in a impressive fashion?
By bang it out, do you mean circling around without throwing anything while being a walking punching bag like he did against Ank?
 
bjjwar said:
By bang it out, do you mean circling around without throwing anything while being a walking punching bag like he did against Ank?
Hope not! He’s been too hesitant and less aggressive than I’d like him to be. He certainly has the physicality to do some real damage but seems to lack the mentality..
 
