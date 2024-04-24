Aldo was supposed to fight Cruz at 301

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Jose Aldo confirms that Dominick Cruz was initially supposed to be his opponent at UFC 301. Aldo had heard that Cruz had an issue during his camp that forced him to withdraw, which led to the booking against Jonathan Martinez.
Cruz and getting injured the story of his career
https://x.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1783239576561025493?s=46
