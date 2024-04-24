Aldo was supposed to fight Cruz at 301

"Wanna come back and fight the perennially injured commentator Dom Cruz, Jose? Yeah? Sign here. Oh, too bad, he's out. You're facing Jonathan Martinez, GOOD LUCK!"
 
Aaron Bronsteter has the time to ask Aldo this, but not ask how Aldo's fighting at UFC 301 at all considering Aldo's supposed to be spending 6 months in the testing pool as a returning retired athlete.

The media sure does seem to be turning a blind eye to that obvious question of whether or not Aldo got an exemption.

(He did)
 
Cruz had an issue during camp and had to withdraw?

Couldn't be true!
 
That would have been a good send off for both fighters.

Do we know how many fights has Aldo come out of retirement for??
 
Lmao.

Everyone talks bout glass cannon fighters. Cruz is the epitome of a glass body fighter. He would even injure himself walking to the cage.
 
That would've been a better fight for the fans.

