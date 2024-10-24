Aldo vs OMalley anyone?

Omalley will learn the art of wall n stalling..

Will welcome Mario into his camp with open arms.
 
Lol goofy AF matchmaking considering Aldo lost his last fight (on paper).
 
Banger of a fight. Aldo fights really conservatively nowadays. Rather see him fight the caliber of opponents he’s been fighting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rataria
Panteja vs Petr Yan for BMF-mini
Replies
18
Views
593
KOPPE
KOPPE
B-Level
O’Malley was never that good..
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
1K
mister piscadinha
mister piscadinha

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,354
Messages
56,386,096
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top