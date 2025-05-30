Aldo VS Henry 2020

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Do y’all think Aldo could of taken the belt off Henry if Covid never happened? Aldo’s takedown defence is insane but I wouldn’t doubt Henry wall n stalling Aldo

Henry vs Aldo was supposed to happen in 2020 in May but then the pandemic happened, Henry ended up fighting Cruz and Aldo would end up fighting Yan for the title when Henry “retried”
 
That version of Aldo gets controlled in the clinch by Henry. But prime Aldo runs through any version of Henry.
 
Would have been close in 2020 although Aldo's cardio in the late rounds and Cejudo's chin would be possible tipping point for either.

Prime vs Prime, Aldo via murder. Cejudo gets FAR too much credit and is not even a top 30 fighter of all time IMHO
 
