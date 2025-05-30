Aldo VS Henry 2020

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 10,583
- Reaction score
- 14,365
Do y’all think Aldo could of taken the belt off Henry if Covid never happened? Aldo’s takedown defence is insane but I wouldn’t doubt Henry wall n stalling Aldo
Henry vs Aldo was supposed to happen in 2020 in May but then the pandemic happened, Henry ended up fighting Cruz and Aldo would end up fighting Yan for the title when Henry “retried”
Henry vs Aldo was supposed to happen in 2020 in May but then the pandemic happened, Henry ended up fighting Cruz and Aldo would end up fighting Yan for the title when Henry “retried”