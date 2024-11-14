  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Aldo should have turned down the Conor fight

TITS

TITS

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
25,864
Reaction score
19,882
Since Conor was being such an asshole, Jose should have refused to do business with him and asked to fight Demetrius Johnson instead (a champion from a lower weight class, but a respectful guy). Maybe that's why he turned down the rematch, since Conor is an asshole and not someone he should do business with. Conor never proved anything anyway.

Jose even called Conor an asshole at the press conference right in from of Dana. That should have been enough of a reason to cancel the fight.

 
It's about time Jon Jones brought class back to the UFC. No more will mma fighters beat the mother of their children,hit and run after striking a pregnant woman with a car, and slamming their own heads into a cop cars hood to show anger.

Class is back in the UFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

