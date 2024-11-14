Aldo should have turned down the Conor fight

Since Conor was being such an asshole, Jose should have refused to do business with him and asked to fight Demetrius Johnson instead (a champion from a lower weight class, but a respectful guy). Maybe that's why he turned down the rematch, since Conor is an asshole and not someone he should do business with. Conor never proved anything anyway.



Jose even called Conor an asshole at the press conference right in from of Dana. That should have been enough of a reason to cancel the fight.



