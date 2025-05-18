Cowboy Kurt Angle
https://www.mmafighting.com/2025/5/...retires-fight-convince-return-ufc-never-again
This may have been my last time inside the octagon,” but held a press conference at Nova Uniao’s training center Saturday to confirm he’s not returning to MMA, boxing, or any type of combat sport.
“No, I don’t see myself fighting,” Aldo said. “When I went back [to the UFC in 2024], it wasn’t for money, it was for a purpose I had, a calling. I tried doing it and it didn’t work. I gave my all and was happy with everything I’ve achieved. There’s no fight that would make me come back. To put the gi, to spar, or do anything, only in five years. Thank God I’ll be almost 50 in five years, so there’s no possibility of fighting, there’s no calling.”
