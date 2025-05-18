News Aldo has retired

https://www.mmafighting.com/2025/5/...retires-fight-convince-return-ufc-never-again


This may have been my last time inside the octagon,” but held a press conference at Nova Uniao’s training center Saturday to confirm he’s not returning to MMA, boxing, or any type of combat sport.

“No, I don’t see myself fighting,” Aldo said. “When I went back [to the UFC in 2024], it wasn’t for money, it was for a purpose I had, a calling. I tried doing it and it didn’t work. I gave my all and was happy with everything I’ve achieved. There’s no fight that would make me come back. To put the gi, to spar, or do anything, only in five years. Thank God I’ll be almost 50 in five years, so there’s no possibility of fighting, there’s no calling.”
 
I mean Aldo probably should have retired after he lost the Holloway the first time. But tbh he had so much talent that he stayed relevant after that.
 
Happy retirement and thank you for all the violence.
WEC Aldo was something special.
 
Absolutely shambolic handling of his last few fights. Cruz and Cejudo were both there and unranked, 2 fights that would've been fun and slotted onto any PPV card. If he won both of those (I think that's likely) then you could've put him in there against a top 5 guy and seen what happens

Instead we had a bunch of forgetful fights and robberies against people who probably won't ever make it into the top 10 of their division, and he didn't even get a sendoff in his retirement

A true legend like Aldo deserved so much better
 
One of my absolute favorites of all time. The fact that this man was still competitive, even with the age and the mileage, says a lot about how fucking special he was.
I'm a bit biased (even though I love Volk) but Aldo is still the FW GOAT.
 
Good, he also never should’ve never dropped to Bantamweight.
 
