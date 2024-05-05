Aldo giving free demonstration of what healthy lifestyle, dedication, and professionalism looks like

There is no professional fighter who isn't impress with Aldo's work ethic. Going down a weight class at 35+ years old, looking absolutely shredded, teaching young wolves striking and takedown defense masterclasses, he is showing everyone how it's supposed to be done.

There is no denying he belongs to the mount rushmore of MMA GOATS

Hello Conor, Jon Jones, this is also what class and sportsmanship looks like.
 
He is an inspiration to all.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
There is no denying he belongs to the mount rushmore of MMA GOATS

There's plenty of reasonable denying. Mount Rushmore isn't like a Hall of Fame, there are only 6 places, and arguments could certainly be made for Aldo not belonging there.
 
loisestrad said:
There's plenty of reasonable denying. Mount Rushmore isn't like a Hall of Fame, there are only 6 places, and arguments could certainly be made for Aldo not belonging there.

The whole argument itself sucks. Its just a reason for people to put Aldo down or someone else down and no one should be doing that. Fuck everyone's mount rushmore. Means nothing.
 
