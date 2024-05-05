Aldo giving free demonstration of what healthy lifestyle, dedication, and professionalism looks like

There is no professional fighter who isn't impress with Aldo's work ethic. Going down a weight class at 35+ years old, looking absolutely shredded, teaching young wolves striking and takedown defense masterclasses, he is showing everyone how it's supposed to be done.



There is no denying he belongs to the mount rushmore of MMA GOATS



Hello Conor, Jon Jones, this is also what class and sportsmanship looks like.