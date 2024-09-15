Aldo did better than both Sean and Yan

He didn’t get completely shut out and controlled the entire fight, I remember him putting up more of a resistance and not getting taken down much. Of course, in the end he lost a decision and got held up against the cage quite a bit, but I feel like he did better than both Piotr And O’Malley.Well, he was beating on Yan and Sean. He was talking to them. He was carrying Henry across the octagon, etc., with Aldo. He seem to struggle a lot more.