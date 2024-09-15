Aldo did better than both Sean and Yan

Actually, you can throw Cejudo in there as well. Or is my memory playing tricks on me?
 
Megatronlee said:
Define better
He didn’t get completely shut out and controlled the entire fight, I remember him putting up more of a resistance and not getting taken down much. Of course, in the end he lost a decision and got held up against the cage quite a bit, but I feel like he did better than both Piotr And O’Malley.

Well, he was beating on Yan and Sean. He was talking to them. He was carrying Henry across the octagon, etc., with Aldo. He seem to struggle a lot more.
 
Styles make fights. Aldo's tdd was always legendary. But I also remember what Yan did to Aldo.
Imo it is time for Suga Sean vs Yan II, 5 rounds
Aldo is a better fighter than those two, sadly he is his age so he doesn't have the stammina or reflexes of his younger years, but Prime Aldo would had kick Sean's legs into another dimension and dominated overrated ass Yan.
 
Pechan said:
Aldo is a better fighter than those two, sadly he is his age so he doesn't have the stammina or reflexes of his younger years, but Prime Aldo would had kick Sean's legs into another dimension and dominated overrated ass Yan.
Lol stop prime Yan would always be a tough match up for Scarface.
 
