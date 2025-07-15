Voodoo_Child906
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2004
- Messages
- 10,077
- Reaction score
- 4,771
How in the hell is this possible, Alberta has 1/70th of the population of the US
“It is completely ridiculous,” she said, noting Alberta’s childhood immunization rates are below the threshold for herd immunity, which, for measles, requires at least 95 per cent of the population to be immunized
"The U.S. has also seen more hospitalizations than Alberta, with the CDC reporting 162 people have been hospitalized compared to just over 100 Albertans."
Alberta surpasses all of the United States in confirmed measles caseshttps://globalnews.ca/news/11287924/alberta-measles-july-14-2025/
“It is completely ridiculous,” she said, noting Alberta’s childhood immunization rates are below the threshold for herd immunity, which, for measles, requires at least 95 per cent of the population to be immunized
"The U.S. has also seen more hospitalizations than Alberta, with the CDC reporting 162 people have been hospitalized compared to just over 100 Albertans."