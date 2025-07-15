Social Alberta has more measles cases than the US

How in the hell is this possible, Alberta has 1/70th of the population of the US

Alberta surpasses all of the United States in confirmed measles cases​

https://globalnews.ca/news/11287924/alberta-measles-july-14-2025/


“It is completely ridiculous,” she said, noting Alberta’s childhood immunization rates are below the threshold for herd immunity, which, for measles, requires at least 95 per cent of the population to be immunized


"The U.S. has also seen more hospitalizations than Alberta, with the CDC reporting 162 people have been hospitalized compared to just over 100 Albertans."

NN_SMITH_IS_BACK.jpg
 
It's probably that woman's fault in the OP. Did she push for massive migration from 3rd World countries?
 
Voodoo_Child906 said:
How in the hell is this possible, Alberta has 1/70th of the population of the US
yLTx42g.png


Seems it's the rural areas. No surprise there, as the rural areas of Alberta are as anti-vaccine as it gets.

They are who led the Trucker convoy, and the Coutts border blockade. In the latter some were heavily armed, and some were charged (and acquitted) of conspiring to kill RCMP.

CTIPQ3JALOBLTMDQT2FBDLBOQM.png


I don't really recall anything like that happening in America despite varying degrees of mandates that were similar to what Alberta had in place. Rural Alberta has always been very anti-authority.
 
