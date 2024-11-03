Albazy's neck - spinal canal stenosis

I noticed a CT of Albazy's cervical spine from the pre-fight show and saw a few things that I thought were interesting.He has severe spinal canal stenosis from C4-6 and an old anterior wedge compression fracture of C6.His weaker neck may lead to a weaker chin, and if he's had orthopedic hardware installed he'll be less able to dodge hooks and jabs. His striking may also be down if there was nerve compression.Not that this means anything, just thought it was interesting.