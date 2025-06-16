Economy Alaska just issued its first ever heat advisory where temps range from 85 to 100 degrees

Oh well its has been great while it lasted but I did not think of the US new song would be drowning pool not the band but actual drowning pool. I did not have Alaska as my desert vacation retreat in two years. This could mean higher temps as the highs are usually at the end of July and early Aug. Baked Alaskan will have new meaning lol.

Only in one of the last articles we have informed, that Alaska has experienced with extremely cold start of Summer 2025 /https://mkweather.com/deadhorse-in-...f-june-in-history-2-1c-28-2f-in-average-only//, but everything is going to change.

For the first time in its recorded history, Alaska has issued an official heat advisory, marking a historic milestone in the state’s climate record. This unprecedented alert reflects a growing trend of unusually high temperatures sweeping across the traditionally cool northern state.



🌡️ Breaking the Cool Barrier​

Alaska, known for its cold Arctic climate, typically experiences mild summers with average highs ranging from 15°C to 25°C (59°F to 77°F) depending on the region. However, in late June 2025, meteorologists observed sustained temperatures climbing well above 30°C (86°F) in several interior and southern communities—including Fairbanks, Anchorage, and the Yukon River basin. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the state’s first-ever heat advisory to warn residents about the dangers of prolonged heat exposure in an area unaccustomed to such warmth (NWS Alaska, 2025).

🔥 Why Is This Significant?​

Heat advisories are common in lower latitudes, but in Alaska, they represent a new chapter in the climate narrative. The state’s infrastructure, public health systems, and ecosystems are not designed for extended hot spells. Key concerns include:

  • Health risks: According to the Alaska Division of Public Health, cases of heat exhaustion and heat-related illnesses have surged during this heatwave, particularly affecting vulnerable groups like the elderly and children (Alaska DHSS, 2025).
  • Wildfire danger: Hotter and drier conditions have increased wildfire risk across interior Alaska, as reported by the Alaska Wildfire Service’s seasonal outlook (Alaska Wildfire Service, 2025).
  • Permafrost thaw: Scientists warn that thawing permafrost could destabilize infrastructure and release greenhouse gases, exacerbating warming (NOAA Arctic Report Card, 2025).

🌍 What’s Driving the Heat?​

Several meteorological factors combined to produce this historic heat event:

  • Jet stream alterations: A highly “wavy” jet stream pattern allowed warmer air masses to penetrate far north and stall over Alaska, as described in recent studies on Arctic atmospheric circulation (Francis and Vavrus, 2015).
  • Arctic amplification: The Arctic is warming at more than twice the global average rate, intensifying heatwaves and disrupting weather patterns (NOAA Arctic Report Card, 2025).
  • Persistent high pressure: A blocking high-pressure system brought clear skies and prolonged sunshine, further heating the surface.
Over 30 degrees.
How will they ever survive? This could be the complete killing of multiple drinks of water and devastation of a bottle of sunscreen.

Think of the energy used with all those fans running at the same time to. If you include deaths of flies running through the fan blades, there could be upwards of 50 or 50.
 
Jar of Flies said:
Meanwhile it’s been unseasonably cool in NJ. 50s and rainy on Father’s Day was a weird feeling.
Climatologist I see it causes ice melt and changes the weather sometimes colder temps and a more rain is a result.

"Yes, the melting of icebergs and glaciers, particularly in the Arctic and Antarctic, can contribute to changes in weather patterns, including increased rainfall and potentially colder spells in certain regions. While not a direct cause of all rainy or cold weather, the melting ice affects atmospheric moisture, ocean currents, and temperature distribution, leading to altered weather patterns"

Overall effect will see higher temps overtime as these changes start to shift.
 
I just got my Alaska vacation brochure for 2037 looks like a hot time for sure. Quite the winter get away. lol

EMXN1y8qPwoGdXBsb2FkEg55bGFiLXN0dW50LXNncBola2xpbmcvTVdLdFhyVDQwMV9zSnZkVUVmU3dQZy9Xb3JrLnBuZw...png
 
disperse-lesley-nielsen.gif
 
How can we donate? Thoughts and prayers may not be enough this time...
 
Trump boys are getting ready to annex Greenland for hotels and golf courses in the next 5 years while Florida is under 50 feet of water. No time like the present am I right?

download (2).jpeg

3f8affbd672f4e5af4d224e42c661bab.jpeg

Mrr-a-LagoGreenland(2).png

Greenland Mar-A-Lago 2032
 
That likely doesn't happen often, it being hotter in Alaska than in Florida.

I saw the long range forecast for this year has the south east cooler than typical starting in July and hotter than normal out west. I hope it comes true. I'd like a cooler Florida summer for a change. The last few summers have been to hot!
 
Oh no, a couple of hot days in Alaska, this has never happened before. Oh wait, it has.
 
Beechwood said:
That likely doesn't happen often, it being hotter in Alaska than in Florida.

I saw the long range forecast for this year has the south east cooler than typical starting in July and hotter than normal out west. I hope it comes true. I'd like a cooler Florida summer for a change. The last few summers have been to hot!
The highest recorded temp in what is now Alaska was 100 degrees at Fort Yukon in 1915. Way before global warming got popular.
 
