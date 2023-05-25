Multiplatform Alan Wake II

Alan_Wake_II_vertical_logo.svg.png

Developer: Remedy (Finland)
Publisher: Epic Games (USA)
Engine: Northlight (Seen in Control)
Genre: Survival horror, mystery, supernatural, mindfuck

Premise:
  • 13 years after bestselling horror writer Alan Wake went missing, a string of ritualistic murders occur in the town of Bright Falls, Washington.
  • Saga Anderson, an FBI agent, is sent to Bright Falls to investigate the murders.
  • She finds herself tangled in a supernatural horror story written by Wake in order to escape from his captivity.
NB: The game was carefully written/developed so you needn't have played AW1; can jump right into series.

Fun fact: Original VAs present for sequel.

Wake Clan cc: @mixmastermo, @method115, @SwamiLeoni, @GtehMVP
 
Remedy Entertainment always gets a pre-purchase from me. Cannot wait for this one.

I wonder if Control threads will be weaved into the story.
 
SwamiLeoni said:
I wonder if Control threads will be weaved into the story.
They seemed to make a real effort to connect all their games in control so I have a feeling they will want to continue that trend. Get people invested in the universe and not just one title.
 
I love when devs demonstrate continuity with voice actors. It makes a tremendous impact. One of the many things that made Witcher 3 so awesome.
 
method115 said:
They seemed to make a real effort to connect all their games in control so I have a feeling they will want to continue that trend. Get people invested in the universe and not just one title.
I think it's a fantastic idea. A crossover would be fun once more of the stories are fleshed out. And who knows, there could be a 3rd protag lurking out there in a new IP.

Also, I read earlier this morning that you play as both the police officer and Alan. I'm not sure if their stories are running side by side or if it's similar to a RE2 type of gameplay.
 
SwamiLeoni said:
I think it's a fantastic idea. A crossover would be fun once more of the stories are fleshed out. And who knows, there could be a 3rd protag lurking out there in a new IP.
Yep I love the idea. Even purchased that xbox exclusive title they released a while back to try and play it. I forget the name now. I never got a chance to play it but since it's mentioned in Control I didn't want to miss out and overall I heard good things about the game.

SwamiLeoni said:
Also, I read earlier this morning that you play as both the police officer and Alan. I'm not sure if their stories are running side by side or if it's similar to a RE2 type of gameplay.
That's what I thought was going to happen after watching the trailer but wasn't' 100% positive. I'd rather not have it like RE2 and just have key moments where they switch. Maybe even reach a point where you can continue with whichever character you want.
 
method115 said:
Yep I love the idea. Even purchased that xbox exclusive title they released a while back to try and play it. I forget the name now. I never got a chance to play it but since it's mentioned in Control I didn't want to miss out and overall I heard good things about the game.



That's what I thought was going to happen after watching the trailer but wasn't' 100% positive. I'd rather not have it like RE2 and just have key moments where they switch. Maybe even reach a point where you can continue with whichever character you want.
Quantum Break?
 
rikwebb said:
Quantum Break?
Yep that's the one. I remember trying it for like 5 mins once but just wasn't in the mood to game turned it off and refunded it. Got it for like $8 on Steam a month or so ago.
 
method115 said:
That's what I thought was going to happen after watching the trailer but wasn't' 100% positive. I'd rather not have it like RE2 and just have key moments where they switch. Maybe even reach a point where you can continue with whichever character you want.
Agree 100%. Would much rather have the game play out like you described.
 
Valhoven said:
Digital-only release to keep player price down:

f7o.gif


Max Payne cameo plz
 
Alan Wake 2 has the stage at Tribeca 2023 (NY, USA). General admission is 15 USD:

In a special Tribeca Games event, acclaimed filmmaker Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) talks with renowned game creator Sam Lake of Remedy Entertainment about the upcoming psychological thriller, Alan Wake 2. The two creative minds will dive deep into the influences of the upcoming game (...)

 
Will it be on the switch? Alan Wake was a great game but for some reason I got near the end and didn't finish it... I bought it for $5 from a pawn shop recently so I could finish it...

Might get a gaming desktop, if so this will be on the list of games to get for sure.

*Edit: wait, it's digital only? No thanks...
 
