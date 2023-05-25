Valhoven
Developer: Remedy (Finland)
Publisher: Epic Games (USA)
Engine: Northlight (Seen in Control)
Genre: Survival horror, mystery, supernatural, mindfuck
Premise:
- 13 years after bestselling horror writer Alan Wake went missing, a string of ritualistic murders occur in the town of Bright Falls, Washington.
- Saga Anderson, an FBI agent, is sent to Bright Falls to investigate the murders.
- She finds herself tangled in a supernatural horror story written by Wake in order to escape from his captivity.
Fun fact: Original VAs present for sequel.
Fun fact: Original VAs present for sequel.